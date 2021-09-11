Flamengo: Argentine coach returns to praise Rubro-Negro and comments on arrival of David Luiz

Semi-finalists of the Libertadores, Flamengo starts to dispute a place for the decision of the continental tournament on the next 22nd, against Barcelona de Guayaquil. And Argentine Fabián Bustos, coach of the Ecuadorian team, does not hide his admiration for Rubro-Negro.

A few hours before the defender’s agreement with Fla was confirmed by the Brazilian press, Bustos spoke with journalists and once again praised the Gávea club. The coach was also attentive to the moves of the Mais Querido do Brasil in the ball market.

“I’ve seen the information that he (David Luiz) can be hired, he’s a very high-ranking player, they brought three players who were playing in Europe. Flamengo is the most powerful team on the continent“, said Fabián, according to information from Ecuagol magazine.

It is worth noting that the confrontation between Flamengo x Barcelona is scheduled to take place at 9:30 pm on September 22, at the Maracanã stadium. The deciding game takes place on the 29th, at the same time, in Ecuador.