Flamengo can give double happiness to the fans against Palmeiras – Flamengo

Deputy leader, Palmeiras plays at home against Flamengo, who have two games in hand

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL / FLAMENGO

Sunday (12) is the day of the Brasileirão 2021 to toast fans and bettors with one of the biggest rivalries in Brazilian football. At 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras host Flamengo in a duel for the 20th round. Mengão is appointed as the favorite and can give the fans double happiness: victory and more profit at bookmakers. Next, check out the best combinations of guesses with Betsson’s odds.

Palmeiras x Flamengo at Brasileirão 2021 – Who wins?

Result Odds (for every BRL 1 bet palm trees 2.90 Flamengo 2.37 Draw 3.30

Odds on September 10th, for bets on Betsson.

Home factor hasn’t made a difference in Palmeiras’ recent games in the Brasileirão

When we think about field command, the idea of ​​an advantage over the opponent comes to mind. However, in times of pandemic, when the fans are prevented from occupying the premises of a football stadium, the fact of playing at home is not a great advantage for the home team.

And Alviverde is an example of this. For Brasileirão, in the last three clashes at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras accumulated defeats against Fortaleza (3 to 2) and Cuiabá (2 to 0), in addition to a victory, in their most recent game, against Athletico (2 to 1) – It is important to note that the team from Paraná is experiencing free fall in the current stage of the season. Against the insatiable Flamengo de Renato Gaúcho, Abel Ferreira’s team is not seen as favorites, even though they play at home. The victory of Palmeiras pays $2.90 for every $1 in bets on Betsson.

In the last ten clashes, Fla was vastly superior to Palmeiras

Numbers don’t lie. In the last ten games between Flamengo and Palmeiras, the Cariocas won four times (one away), while the São Paulo team managed only one triumph, in addition to having five draws. Data from the recent past. What about the present? Rubro-Negro became a scoring machine under the command of Renato Gaúcho. But can you expect a Flamengo rout in the middle of Allianz Parque? An idea beyond counting. But the three points would have the same smack of satisfaction. After all, it’s a rivalry that has only increased since 2016, and Fla has the full confidence of bookmakers.

Flamengo’s victory pays $2.37 for every $1 in bets on Betsson. The tie pays R$3.30.

best bet

Flamengo’s victory, with odds at 2.37 at Betsson. The basis of the guess is the much better recent record and more stability in relation to the home team, who come at an irregular time in the season. Earn more with the triumph of Fla by a goal difference: R$ 4.00.

Brasileirão 2021 – 20th Round Odds

saturday september 11th

4 pm – (R$2.40) America-MG x Athletico-PR (R$3.00); tie (BRL 3.20)

5 pm – (R$2.30) Youth x Cuiabá (R$3.25); tie (BRL 3.10)

7 pm – (R$ 1.44) Red Bull Bragantino x Chapecoense (R$ 6.50); tie (BRL 4.50)

9 pm – (R$ 2.10) Santos x Bahia (R$ 3.50); tie (BRL 3.30)

sunday september 12th

11 am – (BRL 1.95) Grêmio x Ceará (BRL 3.80); tie (BRL 3.50)

4 pm – (R$ 3.40) Fortaleza x Atlético-MG (R$ 2.10); tie (BRL 3.40)

4 pm – (R$ 2.90) Palmeiras x Flamengo (R$ 2.37); tie (BRL 3.30)

6:15 pm – (R$ 3.10) Atlético-GO vs. Corinthians (R$ 2.50); tie (BRL 3.00)

8:30 pm – (BRL 2.75) Fluminense x São Paulo (BRL 2.70); tie (BRL 3.10)

Monday September 13th

20h – (R$3.60) Sport x International (R$2.05); tie (BRL 3.40)