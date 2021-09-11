Flamengo hits with David Luiz and waits only for signing to announce the defender | Flamengo

Flamengo agreed this Friday to hire defender David Luiz. The player, who was without a club after the end of his contract with Arsenal, signs a contract until the end of 2022. Only the signature is needed for Rubro-Negro to announce the reinforcement.

+ Flamengo has a schedule ready to receive athletes from the national teams, who are available on Sunday

If everything goes according to plan, the presentation of another weight booster will be next Monday.

1 of 2 David Luiz played the last two seasons for Arsenal — Photo: Reuters David Luiz played for Arsenal for the last two seasons — Photo: Reuters

Businessman Julio Taran was the one who was ahead of the negotiation and was an important part in the process of convincing the defender to make a deal with Flamengo. David Luiz, 34 years old, received polls from clubs like Corinthians and Atlético-MG, as well as Benfica.

+ Diego has edema in his calf, does specific work and doesn’t face Palmeiras

The chances of David Luiz being a player for Flamengo increased after the closing of the registrations for the group stage of the Champions League. Many rubro-negro fans mobilized on social networks to ask for the hiring of the defender.

Earlier this week, the name of David Luiz was the subject of Flamengo’s administrative council meetings. With the internal “yes”, a financial ceiling was stipulated so that next season’s budget is not affected.

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel took flight at Santos Dumont in the late afternoon of Tuesday and landed in São Paulo to speed up the negotiation, which had a happy ending for Flamengo this Friday.

David Luiz saves Spain’s goal in 2013 Confederations Cup final

David Luiz left Brazil at a young age, in 2007, when he moved from Vitória to Benfica. In Portugal, it arrived without much hype, but it didn’t take long to fall in the favor of the red fans. He became Benfica’s idol and was sold to Chelsea in 2011. He also played for PSG, again Chelsea and Arsenal, for which he played for the last two seasons.