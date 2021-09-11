Flamengo opens ticket sales for match against Grêmio

Amid the controversial public’s return to the Flamengo games, the Rio de Janeiro club ensured that it will enter the field with the support of its fans to face Grêmio in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

In a statement on the official website, Flamengo declared that the match between the teams will be a test event for the fans to come back and have opened ticket sales for the match.

“The return match between Flamengo and Grêmio, valid for the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil 2021, will be played at Maracanã, on 15/09/2021, with capacity limited to 35% of the total. to be able to access the stadium, fans must prove their vaccination schedule against covid-19, with the first dose, the second dose or a single dose,” the statement said.

According to the rules established in the decree of the city of Rio de Janeiro, fans over 50 years old must present proof of two doses of the vaccine, while those between 15 and 49 years old must prove that they have received at least one dose of the immunizing agent.

On the Grêmio side, the presence of the public is not welcomed. According to the board of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, as the first leg did not have the presence of the public, the return game should not be there either.

“The regulations say that it will be absolutely egalitarian. There is no public in one square, it will not be in another,” said Romildo Bolzan Jr., president of Grêmio.

The Grêmio board’s idea is to travel to Rio de Janeiro, go to the stadium and, in front of the scenery, confirm or not the position of even stepping on the pitch.