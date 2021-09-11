Flamengo squad: even with the return of the athletes from the national teams, Renato has problems | Flamengo

Despite having been a long time without playing, Flamengo has many problems to take the field this Sunday, at 4 pm, against Palmeiras, in São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship. Bruno Henrique, Filipe Luís, Diego, Rodrigo Caio, Kenedy, Renê and Piris da Motta are not available to Renato Gaúcho for the duel.

Arão and Léo Pereira, who had complained of muscle pain on Thursday, participated in this Friday’s activity, but they are under observation and only this Saturday will they know if they are traveling or not.

Renato talks with Arão at training this Friday — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

The good news for Renato is the chance to have the four players who played in the last rounds of the qualifiers. Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro perform again this Saturday, at Ninho. Arrascaeta and Isla will join the group directly in São Paulo.

Flamengo’s likely squad is: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho (Isla), Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana (Léo Pereira) and Ramon; Arão, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Michael and Gabigol.

Flamengo’s problems against Palmeiras:

Bruno Henrique: the striker had an injury to his right thigh. He currently works in the field with physiotherapists before moving on to physical preparation.

Philip Luis: The left-back had a calf injury during training.

Diego: the steering wheel had an edema in the calf.

Rodrigo Caio: despite having trained with the ball along with his teammates, the coaching staff will be even more careful with the defender so that he will only come back when he is 100%. He is recovering from a knee problem.

Renê: still in the process of reconditioning after having Covid and a muscle injury.

Kenedy: before making its debut, it still needs to complete physical reconditioning steps. Another one that recently recovered from Covid.