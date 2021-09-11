Flu and 16 other clubs file a lawsuit against Fla in the STJD

Seventeen clubs, including Fluminense, filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), on Friday night, against Flamengo. The request is for the organ to reconsider the preliminary decision to allow Rubro-Negro to receive public in matches valid for national competitions.

The exceptions among the participants of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship who gave up on joining the joint action were Atlético-MG and Cuiabá. All others entered as interested third parties.

The Minas Gerais club had already informed that it would not sign the lawsuit for having recently entered the STJD with the same objective. However, even having succeeded, he stated that he will not use the injunction in the name of sports fair play. Cuiabá, in a statement, warned to wait for the meeting between everyone on September 28th.

The lawsuit will be judged on September 23rd. Meanwhile, the clubs’ intention is for the release to be suspended by the court until that date.

In a meeting to deliberate about the exact return of the public to the stadiums, in which the 19, without Fla, participated, it was defined that the legal department of Palmeiras would command the action on behalf of the others.

The intention of the clubs is that there is only clearance for the opening of gates in national competitions when all participants can have it. Flamengo, on the other hand, took advantage of the City Hall’s release to go to the STJD and get an injunction for itself starting now.