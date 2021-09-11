Football Games Today, Friday, September 10th; where to watch live and time

Brazil slaughtered 13.04 million head of swine in the second quarter of the year, a record in the historical series, which began in 1997. The amount means an increase of 7.6% compared to the same period in 2020 and an increase of 2 .9% compared to the first quarter.

Also from April to June, the slaughter of chicken heads reached 1.52 billion. It is the best second quarter in the historical series of the survey, with an increase of 7.8% compared to the same period in 2020, but a decrease of 3% compared to the first quarter.

The slaughter of cattle was 7.08 million heads. While it is 7.4% higher than the first quarter result, it is the lowest number for a second quarter since 2011, and 4.4% lower than the second quarter of 2020.

The data are part of Livestock Production Statistics, released today (10) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

For the research manager, Bernardo Viscardi, the record result of fresh pork exports, with the peak of sales abroad in June, helped to make up this scenario. “Domestic consumption was also important, as the price of pork is more affordable than beef,” he said.

According to the IBGE, the slaughter of cattle maintained the trend that began in 2020, with the retention of females due to the high price of the calf. Even with the reduction in slaughter, the volume of fresh beef exported was the second highest obtained in a second quarter, according to the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy (Secex), with a record for the month of April, totaling 125, 50 thousand tons.

Chicken slaughter numbers were also influenced by exports. They reached the best level since the third quarter of 2018. “Allied to the good liquidity of the domestic market, this fact contributed to raising the prices of meat and live animals”, he explained.

Milk

The purchase of raw milk reached 5.82 billion liters in the second quarter, which represents a reduction of 1% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a drop of 11.4% in relation to the immediately previous quarter.

According to Bernardo Viscardi, the sector has a cyclical behavior and, because of the driest period, the second quarters regularly present the lowest annual production. “This year, the drought was more intense in many producing states, mainly in the South and Center-West regions, which affects the pastures, the natural feeding of the cow. And the price of feed inputs, supplements needed in this condition, have also become more expensive,” he said.

Viscardi also highlighted that although the price of milk has increased for the final consumer, the increase was not in the same proportion as the price of supplementation inputs. “It is more difficult to pass on the cost increase to the final consumer, which naturally discourages production,” he explained.

Despite the reduction in milk production, the result represents the third largest uptake of the product accumulated in a second quarter, but below the results achieved in 2020, of 5.87 billion liters, and in 2019, of 5.86 billion liters .

The production of hen’s eggs registered 985.70 million dozens in the second quarter, an improvement in relation to the figure for the second quarter of 2020 (0.9%) and in relation to the production of the first quarter of 2021 (0.5%) . With the result, the production represented a record for a second quarter, being the fourth largest production in the historical series of the research.

Leather

The Quarterly Survey of Leather showed that tanneries received 7.51 million pieces, an increase of 2.6% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 6.2% compared to the period from January to March 2021 . The reduction in cattle available for slaughter impacted the acquisition of leather, which is close to 2003 levels, despite the growth between April and June 2021.

