For Airlines, Cyber ​​Threats Are Today’s Top Security Fear | Technology

Security measures established at airports and planes after the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York drastically limited the risk of terrorist action. Today, however, what concerns airlines most when it comes to security is the potential for cyber attacks.

The shielding of access doors, the use of sophisticated equipment to detect explosives, the monitoring of passengers and stricter control of objects that can be carried inside the aircraft were some of the measures introduced after the attacks.

In a note published last Wednesday (8), the director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, said that “there is more safety” in planes today.

Globo Memory: September 11th

PHOTOS of Ground Zero before, during and after the attacks on the WTC

Furthermore, even if someone managed to circumvent security measures and attempt to take physical control of an aircraft, “the passengers themselves, aware of what happened on September 11, would fight back,” predicted Dan Cutrer, a former pilot and expert in Air safety at Embry-Riddle University, USA.

According to the expert, now the new dangers are invisible, such as the coronavirus and cyber attacks.

The latter, in the opinion of the director general of IATA, are part of the “emerging risks” for safety and should be closely monitored.

As the aviation industry embraces new technologies, develops online services and offers Wi-Fi connections to passengers, new doors open to hackers.

Experts interviewed by AFP, however, consider it unlikely that anyone will be able to remotely take control of an aircraft, since the system used for piloting is not connected to what is offered to manage passenger utilities.

Pablo Hernández, a researcher at the Innaxis institute, which specializes in aviation, believes that the most tangible threat is perhaps the unencrypted system of communication between pilots and air traffic controllers. According to the expert, it is not very difficult to intrude in a conversation with good radio equipment.

However, as flight safety is a priority in aviation, sensitive devices are protected, guarantees Hernández.

On the other hand, the attacks on “on the ground” systems, such as those managing ticket and baggage reservations, have become more common. In 2020, a group of hackers gained access to the personal data of around 9 million customers of the British company EasyJet.

Last year alone, the air traffic surveillance agency Eurocontrol recorded 1,260 such attacks, mainly against airlines, but also against manufacturers, airports, authorities, etc.

On average, an industry agent in the world is victim every week of some kind of malicious software, fraudulently installed by hackers, who are asking for a cash ransom to unlock the system or not to make the stolen information public, added Eurocontrol in a note published in early July.

VIDEO: Ransomware – understand how viruses are used in extortion

For Deneen DeFiore, head of cybersecurity at United Airlines, the most feared risk is a cyberattack that “hinder operations”.

“In aviation, there is no wasted time,” DeFiore told AFP. Airplanes are in constant motion all over the world and any breakdown can create a cascading problem.

Furthermore, the risk increases with the growing use of software to perform financial transactions, data management and planning for fuel consumption.

The vast majority of hackers seem to act motivated by money, which they can earn by “hacking” bank details, selling personal data or demanding a ransom.

On the other hand, because of the many information available about passengers, such as names and travel histories, some countries may be tempted to carry out espionage actions, said Katelyn Bailey, an expert at the cybersecurity company FireEye.

However, the existence of a center to share information and analysis dedicated to cybersecurity in aviation (Aviation ISAC) since 2014 has provided invaluable help for companies, says Deneen DeFiore.