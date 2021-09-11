Former Globo employees, actor and journalist sell everything to live in a motorhome · TV News

Caio Paduan and Cris Dias have been taking an adventurous routine in recent months. The actor and journalist, both former Globo employees, sold everything they had and invested in a motorhome, a vehicle equipped with a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. Now, they travel around Brazil to enjoy nature and practice extreme sports.

“I donated and sold everything I had. Because I don’t need that much, but I know that a lot of people need that much that I have. Because nowadays happiness for me has to do with less. Less consumption, less stuff, less rushing, less material attachment. Less is more. More time, more quality of life, more contact with nature, something that I found to be essential for me,” said Paduan in an interview with Caras magazine.

The actor and journalist are married and have been together since 2018. Cris’ son, the result of her relationship with actor Thiago Rodrigues, is 12 years old and accompanies her on her travels throughout Brazil, keeping her school routine online.

The two adults only leave the motorhome when they need to attend some punctual professional appointment. Caio Paduan said that they have already traveled from north to south of the country. “The world is now our backyard. I’m a digital nomad,” he says.