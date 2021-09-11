fund buys BRL 525 million in shares and increases share in the club on the day of Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut

On the day of Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut, which was broadcast live and exclusively for subscribers on Star+, Ariel Investments, a Chicago-based equity fund, increased its stake in the Manchester United after completing a purchase of $100 million (approximately R$525 million) of Class A shares.

Sources told the ESPNHowever, the shares were acquired through United’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and that the club’s American owners, the Glazer family, did not trade in any of its shares.

Ariel has assets of $15 billion (about R$79 billion) and has been buying United shares for a long time. NYSE rules stipulate that they make a regulatory disclosure after taking their stake beyond the 5% threshold.

Despite United fans’ prominent protests against the Glazers last season, which included postponing a match for the Premier League against Liverpool in May, after fans stormed Old Trafford before the game, sources said the family, which also owns the Super Bowl champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has no plans to foreclose his ownership of the club, which dates back to 2005.

The Glazers own virtually all of the class B shares of United that have voting rights, as opposed to the A shares, which are less significant.

This summer, the Glazers approved a spending spree of more than 130 million pounds (£725.5 million) on Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.