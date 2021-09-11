Gabigol feels muscle pain and becomes embezzled against Palmeiras

If the embezzlement in series was not enough for the game against Palmeiras, coach Renato Gaúcho has a new weight loss at Flamengo: striker Gabigol.

The player, who was at the service of the Brazilian team, reappeared at the Vulture’s Nest and complained of muscle pain. The shirt 9 does not travel and stays in Rio for treatment.

On recovery from a thigh injury, Bruno Henrique will be embezzled. Still in the final phase of work before returning to the fields, Rodrigo Caio and Renê are already working with the other athletes, but they are also out of the deck for the duel against the Palmeirenses.

With tendon pain, Piris da Motta anticipated his return to the Paraguay team and is also banned. Newly hired, Kenedy is still looking for the best form and does not play in São Paulo. Diego is undergoing treatment on his calf and does not play.

Added to this is the embezzlement of Filipe Luís, who had been diagnosed with a problem in his calf and has already started treatment at Ninho do Urubu. With the left flank vacant, young Ramon appears as the ball of choice for the game.

Everton Ribeiro re-appeared on CT and reinforces the team. Isla and Arrascaeta, who join the cast already in São Paulo and will be evaluated. Léo Pereira and Arão, recovered from muscle pain, trained and are in the relationship.