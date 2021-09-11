Globo appeals to the public to try to raise Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

Criticized for scenes about racism and with low ratings, Nos Tempos do Imperador will be the target of a survey promoted by Globo. The station will use a discussion group with viewers to try to understand what is and is not working in the soap opera. From this, the plot of the six may undergo adjustments in the next chapters.

According to columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the survey with the public will take place from next week and for the first time will be done through online meetings.

In Tempos do Imperador is almost all recorded, but, as will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol, the cast will record different options of endings. In other words, the public’s opinions can directly influence the outcomes chosen for each character. Studio recordings by the cast of Nos Tempos do Imperador are slated to come to an end on October 21st.

Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson’s serials have struggled to make a mark in the audience. In free fall on the ibope, last Wednesday (8), for example, the soap opera scored 16.9 points, less than the series Sob Pressure (which registered 20.2), shown much later.

At this rate, Nos Tempos do Imperador is getting closer and closer to breaking the negative record of the six o’clock range, which so far is from Espelho da Vida (2018) — the plot averaged 12.7 in a New Year’s Eve, in 31 December 2018.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

