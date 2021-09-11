Globo’s duty cut Dragon Ball Z on September 11? · TV news

O September 11th, Terrorist attack that toppled the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York in 2001, turns 20 this Saturday (11). People often claim on the internet that a Globo shift would have interrupted the transmission of the Dragon Ball Z cartoon on that fateful day to make way for coverage of the attacks, but it is all just a phenomenon called the “Mandela effect”.

A table with audience data for that week’s schedule, to which the TV news had access proves that, in fact, Globo cut the screening of A Turma da Garrafinha (1998-2001), a series with puppets that was part of Angélica’s children’s program, Bambuluá (2020-2001).

Bottle at A Turma da Bottle

The first news flash came directly with the images of the towers and with the narration by Carlos Nascimento, then presenter of Jornal Hoje. Bottle started at 9:32 am, being dropped by the shift at 9:57 am.

Some netizens even defended the thesis that the images of the WTC towers on fire entered the air right in the middle of the Dragon Ball Z chapter in which Goku becomes Super Saiyan 3, an event in episode number 245.

However, Globo aired the 200th chapter of the Japanese cartoon on July 23, 2001. By all accounts, DBZ only ran from Monday to Friday, it didn’t air on Saturdays, so the episode that was supposed to air on September 11, 2001 would be Vegeta Fight for His Loved Ones, number 237.

Audience table for 9/11 2001

In an interview with Memória Globo, Carlos Henrique Schroder, then director of Central Globo de Jornalismo, stated that the station’s programming knocked down the entire grid of that band from 10:30 am, going straight until 3:30 pm that day. Dragon Ball should have aired from 11:30am.

“You’re seeing live footage now of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, on the southern island of Manhattan. The information is that a commercial jet, whether passenger or cargo, has crashed into the towers yet, ” narrated Birth. Globo was the first broadcaster in Brazil to show the shocking images, which were provided by CNN in the US.

What is the Mandela effect?

Many people believe that the 9/11 call disrupted Dragon Ball Z because of a phenomenon called the “Mandela effect”, which is a mental confusion, a mere forgetfulness or just a suggestive memory that has been imprinted on the mind.

The memory about the drawing may have been planted thanks to a montage that has been circulating on social networks for years. In the video, the famous (and tenebrous) vignette of Globo’s duty interrupts the “explosion” of Super Saiyan. Check out:

In 2010, Fiona Broome, a researcher of supernatural phenomena, reported that she believed Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), the former president of South Africa and the most important African leader in history, had died in prison during the 1980s.

Fiona spoke with several people who believed the same as she, even though the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize from 1993 was still alive in 2010. As the scholar also discovered people who remembered episodes of series that never existed, she created the theory of the Mandela effect.

The researcher suggested two hypotheses: that there are several parallel realities and that the whole world lives in a computer simulation, as in the Matrix movie franchise, which started in 1999.

Psychology explains that many associate Mandela’s death with prison because he was detained between 1960 and 1990 and his actual death in 2013 was widely covered by the world’s media. An image that was recorded in the memory of many and that causes confusion when crossed with historical data. That is, false memories.

