Graciele Lacerda sighs in a bold click: “Woman”

graciele she exposed her defined body while posing in a dress on the beach and netizens called attention to good shape gives fiancee in Zez di Camargo

THE digital influencer and Muse fitness Graciele Lacerda, who makes a lot of money with a weight-loss method company, never tires of sharing records of his good shape and healthy life he leads. After enjoying one cold time in Mexico with groom Zez di CamargoShe posted on Friday (10) a bold click on the beach where she appears all tanned and celebrates the return of the sun on the coast of Santa Catarina.

With a white lace dress and short, she wrote: “To celebrate that the sun is shining again around here! After all, no one deserves a beach with rain, right?! Around here, the forecast of an incredible weekend with friends, sea and sun”.Graciele’s beauty soon became a topic, in addition to the common curiosity of many internet users about a possible pregnancy soon.

Even without responding to these same comments in the publication, it came to light that Graciele intends to perform artificial insemination to get pregnant with Zez, but for now she continues to display the body worthy of a fitness muse. In the comments, followers praised and wrote: “What a mermaid!”, “What legs are these?“, “J said the Zez lucky today?” “Mulhero”.

What Zez Di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda so pure love everyone already know, but this relationship also full of jealousyAccording to statements of influential, according to a SBT program, would have done artificial insemination, but she guarantees not to be pregnant yet. Despite all the rumors, a recent statement generated internet controversy and ended up in critics to the sertanejo.

That’s because Graciele gave an interview Who, where he told the intimacy of his relationship with Zez Di Camargo and the life of a couple on the farm “ love“, considered by many the most beautiful in Brazil and that will even be the stage for the documentary about the life of the family of Country singer. However, when asked who would be the most jealous, the fitness muse opened the game and did not hide the demands of the countryman:

“Zez is more jealous, but nothing too exaggerated. He doesn’t like me going out alone, he wants to know about my company, if he hears any comments or notices looks from other men, he gets jealous. But when I’m next to him, he’s super calm.”Fired Graciele Lacerda. And little did she know that the statement would cause a great stir among netizens.

In the comments of an Instagram gossip page that reported the incident, netizens detonated Zez Di Camargo and recalled his Zilu betrayals at the time they were still married: “It could be just fear of doing to him what he did to the other one”, “Whoever has been gored one day is afraid of being gored, this is the law of return .. kkk” and “Worry on Zez! Everything that starts wrong ends up wrong! Sooner or later, the law of return comes“Were comments that stood out, in addition to thousands more.