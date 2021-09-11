Gran Turismo 7 Wins Release Date and Shows Realistic Graphics | racing games

Gran Turismo 7 got a new gameplay trailer during the Playstation Showcase 2021 and is confirmed to hit the Playstation 5 (PS5) on March 4, 2022. The game promises to bring more than 400 vehicles available, including supercars, and the promotional video brought some clues, first-person camera footage, as well as campaign mode.

The title is also available for Playstation 4 (PS4). Remember that, after the “confusion” involving Horizon: Forbidden West, games should not come with free cross-gen, being necessary to pay US$ 10 (around R$ 52) to upgrade to the PS5 version.

There is still no information about the differences between the PS4 and PS5 versions, but it is possible to bet on some unique features in the new generation. On the latest console, users can expect improved graphics, 4K resolution, real-time Ray Tracing support, HDR support and 60fps refresh.

Additionally, SSD storage tends to allow near-instant game loadings, while DualSense’s adaptive triggers and tactile feedback will most likely be used to convey everything from asphalt bumps to particular brake drag.

According to producer Polyphony Digital, the game’s intent is to convey everything about the past 150 years of car culture to both longtime fans and novices alike. Returning to campaign mode will bring you the full experience of Grand Touring, with a great journey through different locations and icons that show points of interest on the map. Some classic tracks from the series, such as Trial Mountain and High-Speed ​​Ring, will also return with a high level of detail.

There will also be the possibility to collect several cars in your garage, drive them and understand their cultural importance through the GT Café movo node, where the player will be sent to obtain vehicles in races around the world.

The trailer also features the Livery Editor, in which players will be able to customize their vehicle with new paints, stickers and then take it to the tracks or take photos in high-resolution backgrounds representing more than 2,500 locations in 43 different countries. GT Auto will also allow you to perform tuning to modify the car’s body, wheels and more, making it possible to create supercars to compete in races.