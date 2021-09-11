Grande BH wakes up in flames this Saturday (11) and mobilizes firefighters – Gerais

(photo: Fire Department of MG/Disclosure) The weekend began with fire fighting in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. This Saturday morning (11/9) the Fire Department operates in three cities: Sabar (Rodovia 381, Km 30 – Ravenna Center); Serra Verde (Rua Guido Melo, 01 – Serra Verde – Belo Horizonte) and Santana de Pirapama (Fazenda dos Inhames – Sete Lagoas).

According to records from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), September, historically, concentrates the highest median of active hotspots in the state. Fires spread throughout Minas Gerais and the fire spreads through plantations, pastures and forests and even changes the urban landscape.

Data from the Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais (CBMMG) show that, between the 1st and yesterday, 1,208 incidents were registered throughout the state – an average of 120.8 per day so far – and 112 in Greater Belo Horizonte. Last year, there were 5,020 throughout the month, with a daily average of 167.33.

There was a 75% growth in forest fires in Greater Belo Horizonte in 2021, without computing data for September. According to the corporation, between January and August 2020, there were 1,805 registrations. This year, 3,158 were registered in the same period. Only in the capital, the increase so far was 51%. There were 712 in 2020, and now, 1,073, that is, 361 more records. But in the comparison of the last month, from one year to another, the number rose from 192 to 193.