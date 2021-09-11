Grêmio sends an official letter to the CBF against the presence of Flamengo fans in the match for the Copa do Brasil

This Friday (10), the Guild sent a letter to CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), in which it charges an entity’s position with respect to the Flamengo be selling tickets for the match on the 15th, at Maracanã, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The information was provided by reporters Jeremias Werneck and Léo Burlá, from the UOL portal.

According to them, the document was written by the Tricolor gaucho throughout the day, and the club even threatens not to take the field because of this. The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro allowed the presence of the public at Maracanã in three matches of Flamengo this month, in this first one with 35% of the stadium capacity filled.

The CBF is aligned with the other 19 clubs, who do not want Rubro-Negro to receive fans while the others cannot. Last Wednesday (8), the directors of other clubs besides Flamengo met with the highest authority in Brazilian football, and expressed interest in overturning the injunction that allows the public at Maracanã.

At the meeting, the president of Grêmio Romildo Bolzan declared that he uses an item of the regulation of the Copa do Brasil to demand closed gates next Wednesday (15): “If there wasn’t a crowd in the first game, there can’t be in the return game. The Grêmio is supported by the regulation”.

Before the release of the Rio de Janeiro City Hall, the match between Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil, for the Copa Libertadores, was scheduled for Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília, but ended up moving to Maracanã. Rubro-Negro sent their matches against Defensa y Justicia and Olimpia in the federal capital.