Grooms scare with photo on cliff

An American couple who say they are ‘eager for adventure’ decided to pose for the traditional photos after the wedding ceremony in an unusual and risky way: on the edge of a cliff. What no one who just looks at the images notices is that there’s a little trick that made everything safer than it looked.

Ryan Myers, 30, and Skye, 28, live in Mountain Home, Arkansas. When they decided to get married, they planned to hold a big ceremony, but had to change their plans due to coronavirus restrictions.

So the daring couple decided to celebrate their special day with a photo shoot at Hawksbill Crag, a well-known cliff on the Whitaker Point Trail in their home state.

In one of the breathtaking images, captured through the lens of professional photographer Mason Gardner, the newlyweds hold hands and Skye leans over the edge of the rock. In another, they release their hands, giving the impression that she is going to fall.

In one of the images, Skye lets go of Ryan’s hand, giving the impression that she’s going to fall Image: Reproduction/Facebook/Skye Myers

What the images do not reveal is that it was all a trick, as the bride, prudent, is tied to a safety rope.

“We’re avid for adventure and we love the outdoors. Hiking, kayaking, boating and camping are on our agenda, so we’re always on the lookout for the next epic adventure,” Ryan told the Daily Mail.

“At some point in June this year, after more than four years together, I told her that I didn’t want to wait any longer to get married,” recalled the fiance.

In Arkansas, couples can hold ceremonies for about 100 people, but the venue must follow a long list of requirements, including social distancing measures and providing alcohol gel at every entrance and exit.

“We wanted a big wedding, but we had little time to plan it because Skye had started to study nursing and, with the restrictions of the pandemic, we were having a hard time deciding how to proceed with the ceremony.”

The couple is known among friends and family for their love of adventure. Image: Reproduction/Facebook/Skye Myers

That’s when the couple started looking for beautiful and iconic locations for an outdoor ceremony, so that the moment would be “magical and memorable”.

Ryan and Skye’s wedding was held at Hawksbill Crag, with 12 guests attending. The photo shoot took place at the end of the ceremony.

When posing for the photos, Skye used a safety rope designed for climbing. Everyone involved in the production had experience and were well trained in mountain climbing. In addition, the safety equipment used was inspected and released by a specialist.

“Our team consisted of me, my godfather Gage, Skye and her sister Summer, a rappelling expert, and of course our photographer, who was amazing,” Ryan commented.