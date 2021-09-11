Guedes backs down and admits runaway inflation: ‘We’re at the worst moment’ | Economy

José Cruz / Brazil Agency Guedes assumes, for the first time, that inflation is out of control

A day after the release of inflation, which is approaching double digits, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes acknowledged that pressure on prices is a key issue and that Brazil is experiencing the worst moment of inflation.

Inflation, measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), accumulates a high of 9.68%, according to IBGE data. The indicator has been pressured, above all, by the price of fuel. The acceleration, however, started last year, with the rise in food prices and the repercussions of the increase in electricity tariffs.

“Inflation is a key issue. I think we are at the worst moment of inflation,” said the minister during a Credit Suisse panel.

For him, the process of reducing inflation will be slow:

“It will slowly reduce and we are going to close the year between 7.5% and 8% because we still have some progress to make,” he said.

The minister suggested actions such as reducing import tariffs, alluding to discussions within the scope of Mercosur, and other taxes, in a move to open up the economy.

“We are going to reduce (import tariffs), this is the right time to increase supply, increase integration in global markets, and this will help to control the escalation of prices a little.”