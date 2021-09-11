Guess ge: check the bets of presenters and commentators for the 20th round of Brasileirão | brazilian series a

Presenters and commentators participating in the Guess ge placed their bets for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. None of the ten games had a unanimous vote. The matches that came closest to favoritism were Atlético-GO vs Corinthians and Red Bull Bragantino vs Chapecoense.
Only the presenter Alex Escobar didn’t bet on Bragantino’s victory, going in a draw. The presenter Karine Alves was the only one not to vote for Corinthians’ victory, betting on a draw with Dragão.
In the main game of the round, between Palmeiras and Flamengo, split voting. Verdão received only one vote, Rubro-Negro two, and the tie score had five players.
In Fortaleza x Atlético-MG, the home team had no bets. Five bettors were in the victory of Galo and three in the draw.
The 19th round, as it consisted of only five games, was not counted for the Guess ge.
