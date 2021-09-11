Hamilton leads Mercedes’ one-two in the last practice for the Italian F1 GP

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the second and last qualifying session valid for the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix, held this Saturday, at the traditional Monza circuit.

Mercedes started the day by securing the double, as Valtteri Bottas, who starts from pole position in the Qualifying Race, was second.

The session was marked by the serious accident of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard lost control of his Ferrari at the entrance to Ascari, ended up running and hit the protections. Despite the severe accident, Sainz got out of the car unharmed. It was not a good session for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc finished at P11 but had problems in the final stages of the session.

Red Bull came close behind. Max Verstappen in third and Sergio Perez in fourth position.

For Alpine, Esteban Ocon was fifth and Fernando Alonso eighth. The pair was joined by the Alfa Romeo of Robert Kubica and Antonio Giovinazzi, in the P6 and P7, respectively.

Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri, in ninth and Lando Norris, from McLaren, completed the top 10.

Formula 1 returns this Saturday with the Qualifying Race, which defines the starting grid for the Italian GP. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all F1 activities in Monza.

Check out the final result of the second qualifying session valid for the Italian F1 GP:

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’23.246

2) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’23,468

3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’23.662

4) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’23.917

5) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’24.263

6) Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo / Ferrari) 1’24.280

7) A.Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’24.502

8) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’24.539

9) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’24.654

10) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’24.665

11) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’24,770

12) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’24,774

13) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’24,805

14) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’25.083

15) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’25.422

16) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’25.729

17) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’25,763

18) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’25.935

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’26.012

20) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’26.124