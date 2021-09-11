‘He suffered inside’, says a former Globo reporter about Tiago Leifert’s departure from the network

Former Globo reporter Thiago Asmar, who was fired from the network in 2017, spoke about the departure of his former colleague James Leifert from the company. Tiago will leave Globo after 15 years, and has already presented Big Brother Brasil, The Voice Brasil, and Zero 1.

On the YouTube channel that he maintains, Thiago said that his friend suffered a lot at the station. “I’m a personal friend of his, we talk constantly. In my most complicated moment on Rede Globo, he called me every day to find out how I was. So this guy I respect a lot. I know his character and talent,” he began.

“Whoever is very happy in a place does not ask to leave. He certainly disagreed a lot in there, it’s not for me to say what he disagreed with. What I do know is that I saw the genius Tiago Leifert. I talk a lot about this Globo Sports department, how much they messed with me, how dirty they are, how fake they are, I saw that Tiago also suffered a lot in there”, added the journalist.

Check out the completed video by Thiago Asmar talking about Leifert’s departure from Globo:

