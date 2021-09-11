Health inspectors go to Willian’s house 11 days after arrival in Brazil; Corinthians keeps routine

A lot of confusion behind the scenes because of Willian. All because representatives of a health agency went to the attacking midfielder’s house this Saturday to question him about his arrival in Brazil, which took place 11 days ago.

Willian was at CT Joaquim Grava and the person who received the visit could not tell the player whether it was from representatives of Anvisa or from any Health Department (State or Municipal).

Corinthians, in turn, is already aware of the visit received by the player at his home, but was not notified and works with his trip normally to Goiânia – the team travels in the afternoon to face Atlético-GO this Sunday.

The matter was received at CT Joaquim Grava and by the player’s staff with great disbelief, since Willian’s arrival in Brazil took place on September 1st. Not to mention that Andreas Pereira, who also came from England, has even played for Flamengo.

The possibility of Willian being forced to quarantine was raised after the episode that occurred in the match Brazil-Argentina, for the World Cup qualifiers, when four Argentine players were accused by Anvisa of having violated the regulation that requires a ten-day quarantine.

Anvisa’s ordinance, which is linked to the Ministry of Health, is number 655, of June 23, 2021. The document requires visitors who have visited the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland or India in the last 14 days they must make a ten-day quarantine before circulating through the national territory, in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

At the time, when the subject Willian was discussed, the information from Anvisa representatives to the press was that the Corinthians 10 shirt would not be affected in the ordinance because, according to the third article, the rule is not applied to Brazilians, whether natives or naturalized. In this way, Willian did not have to fulfill the ten days of isolation.

The attacking midfielder trained normally in CT all these days and was even regularized by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

See more at: Willian, CT Joaquim Grava and Medical Department.