Hooded and armed man threatens leader of suspected pyramid company

Circulate in investor groups of the Alphabets a video of a hooded and armed man threatening the leader of the possible financial pyramid.

The tone of the recording is heavy and has strong images where one person claims that Rogério Cruz will be hunted by former investors, who is the leader of Alphabets, who started to delay withdrawals in recent days. This Friday (10), he had already left a message in a threatening tone for customers who are threatening him.

“If you are going to do something, do it with fake profiles, because otherwise you will surely suffer the consequences”.

According to a video published by the RLagos portal, a hooded and armed man claims that he will find Rogério and his family if he doesn’t reappear with the money from people who believed in Alphabets.

“A message to Rogério Cruz, do you think you took our money and will stay like this?”

The man also said that Rogério will no longer have a good night’s sleep, showing a gun right away, accompanied by two magazines loaded with bullets.

The Lagos Region is plagued with cases of violence associated with pyramid crimes involving cryptocurrencies and Alphabets was launching its own currency for investors. But the leader is already identified as a fugitive by clients, who do not expect to receive their money anymore and are already starting to look for police stations.

In August, a trader known as King of Pullback, young Wesley Pessano was murdered in a town in the region.

Months before, other crimes also shocked the investors of these companies that were identified as get-rich-quick schemes that are nothing more than financial pyramids using the image of Bitcoin.

Watch in full below this video that contains strong images of a threat: