how 9/11 changed aviation

The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the Twin Towers and the Pentagon (USA) celebrate their 20th anniversary this Saturday, and have profoundly and permanently changed aviation. Several security procedures are now being adopted, not just in the North American country, but all over the world.

Changes that are here to stay, such as the limit for boarding with liquids and the presence of armed pilots on board.

In the US, following the attacks, the Transport Security Administration (TSA) was created. This body created and adapted several security measures, many of which spread around the world.

planes turned into bombs

According to Shailon Ian, CEO of Vinci Aeronautics, the 9/11 attacks were unlike any other problem faced by aviation up to that point.

“The way they attacked the world’s largest economy was very unusual. Until then, aviation had cases of hijacking, one event or another isolated. But no one had used several planes as bombs,” says the engineer.

Also according to Ian, right after the attacks, what happened was the introduction of a series of procedures and modifications to the aircraft to prevent similar episodes from happening again.

“One of the first things implemented was the reinforcement of the cockpit door, which now only opens from the inside and it is even possible to shoot at it, which cannot be opened. This prevents any terrorist from entering there and taking over the control of the plane,” he says.

See below some of the main changes in the world of aviation after the attacks that marked the world, whether new procedures or reinforcement of existing security practices.

rigorous inspection

Baggage inspection at airports became more thorough after 9/11 Image: iStock

With the creation of the TSA, it was determined that 100% of checked baggage would be inspected by federal officials. The doors of the aircraft’s cockpits were also reinforced, something that expanded to other countries.

In addition, the shipping procedure has become more rigorous, increasing inspection time and criteria for X-ray machines. If before, only drugs were sought, since then, the search for hazardous materials has become intense.

armed pilots

pilot during night flight Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In addition to strengthening the doors of the cockpits, pilots and other crew members of planes operating in the US have been trained to be able to use firearms in service. The measure, made official in 2003, aims to combat terrorism and other acts of violence, but crew members are not required to join the initiative.

The measure, called FFDO (Federal Flight Deck Officers – Cockpit Federal Agents, in free translation), encouraged the creation of the crew self-defense training program from 2004 onwards, where other employees on board the planes are preparing for specific situations, such as an attempted kidnapping.

restricted liquids

Liquids above a certain volume cannot be transported on flights Image: Thinkstock

After an attempt by terrorists to detonate liquid explosives on flights departing England to the USA and Canada in 2006, the TSA banned gels, sprays and any type of liquid in passengers’ hand luggage. These materials were disguised as beverages and, when combined, would have the ability to do serious damage to planes.

The plan was uncovered due to stricter inspection and investigation measures implemented after September 11, 2001. About a month after the total ban, the rule was changed to allow smaller amounts of liquids on board.

Therefore, even today, it is necessary to discard that small bottle of water when undergoing X-rays at airports.

Electronics out of the suitcase

When passing inspection at airports, it is common to be asked to take laptops out of backpacks or suitcases. This happened after disguised explosives inside these devices were identified.

Today, many X-ray machines are able to identify these threats without having to open a suitcase. Still, it’s common to have to display electronics before boarding.

lonely suitcases

Checked bags are removed if the passenger does not board the plane Image: Yousef Alfuhigi/Unsplash

If a passenger checks baggage but does not board the flight, their bag must be removed from the plane. This often delays take-off, as the ground crews have to look for that person’s suitcase one by one, but it’s for safety reasons.

One reason is that a bomb could be sent in that bag. This rule is so strict in some countries that a 2017 Norwegian Air flight from London (England) to Boston (USA) had to make an emergency detour to Ireland, as there was a suitcase on board without its owner. on the plane.

Other initiatives

The state of permanent surveillance that took over aviation after the September 11 attacks were responsible for other changes that transformed the way of flying.

The occasional requirement to remove your shoes when passing inspection at airports, for example, came after Englishman Richard Reid was arrested in December 2001 trying to detonate explosives in his tennis shoes during a flight between Paris (France) and Miami (USA).

Even Celso Lafer, then foreign minister in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), had to take off his shoes during an official visit to the United States in January 2002. At the time, this attitude generated criticism, as the politician would have immunity diplomatic service, but even so, he was not exempted from performing the procedure.