How important is fever to our health? Understand why she is an ally – 11/09/2021

Some clinical manifestations act as true warning signs regarding our health. One of them would be fever, a sign indicating something wrong is happening and pointing to the need to seek medical advice, aiming to properly interpret everything that may be happening in our body.

Our body produces heat in a physiological and natural way, from certain triggers, such as our diet and the practice of some type of physical activity. This natural heat production is called thermogenesis, which cannot be confused with fever.

Let’s understand better: when we eat on a daily basis, for survival purposes and to support our metabolism, we are ingesting nutrients that, when digested in our digestive system, produce energy and heat for our organic functions. When we practice some physical activity, we induce an activation of our blood circulation and greater speed of organic chemical reactions, also generating heat.

In the specific case of fever, the body temperature reaches increasing values ​​(generally above 37.4 degrees) and often proportional to the magnitude of the pathological process that is affecting our organism.

Technically, fever is not a clinical sign derived from food consumption, nor from a healthy sport practice. There is a structure in our brain that, when stimulated by a disease agent, causes the temperature to rise, just as a way of showing that there is something going on that is not “normal”.

Another very important and interesting aspect about fever is that we tend to think that when someone is feverish, there is necessarily some germ (bacteria, viruses and fungi) in our body. This does not always happen, because an inflammatory process, without association with germs, is also capable of producing fever.

They want to see a classic example of fever not associated with germs: cancer. Some types of cancer, such as lymphomas for example, are characterized by some clinical signs such as the presence of nodules in some specific points of the body and a fever usually more noticeable in the late afternoon.

Recently, former soccer player Caio Ribeiro, now a commentator for TV Globo, declared that he is facing a fight against a certain type of lymphoma, which presents this feverish behavior.

Throughout life, we will have to live with fever, in such a way that it must be considered as our ally to instruct both the best diagnostic accuracy and the best therapeutic direction. Fever can appear in common situations as in some more complex conditions. See below:

Situation 1

The child is developing and his first teeth are beginning to appear.

Situation 2

Children can live with many episodes of throat infection due to inflammation of the tonsils.

Situation 3

You’re going to spend a holiday at the beach and eat some food contaminated with germs like salmonella. Starts to have several episodes of diarrhea associated with fever.

Situation 4

You go to play soccer with friends and, during a ball game, you get a really hard kick. The affected area starts to redden and swell, and you start to have episodes of fever.

Situation 5

You are very debilitated due to overwork and stress. Due to climate change, you get the flu and start to have a lot of prostration and fever.

Situation 6

Returning to the case of former player Caio Ribeiro. One day you feel the presence of a strange lump in your body. This lump, popularly known as “tongue” may be present in the neck, behind the head and in the groin. Associated with the nodule, you notice a certain degree of prostration, inappetence, and the presence of so-called evening fever—presence of a rise in temperature in the late afternoons.

Situation 7

You are a person who practices physical activity with a lot of intensity and sweats profusely. However, you do not worry about the issue of hydration and increasingly lose water and minerals due to excessive sweating. This dehydration condition can cause fever.

Situation 8

A person with diseases that cause deficient organic defenses, such as AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), can live with a sharp drop in their white blood cells and episodes of fever.

Situation 9

In times of pandemic, you become infected with the coronavirus and, a few days later, start to show signs of pneumonia, respiratory failure and fever. Bearing in mind that coronavirus can be considered a “new” pathological agent that attacks our lungs initially, fever would undoubtedly be a warning condition for this diagnosis.

Situation 10

Still about the pandemic, you will be vaccinated against the coronavirus. A few hours after you have been vaccinated, you begin to feel sick, fatigued, and fever.

The popular “internal fever”

Finally, I would also like to comment on the concept of “internal fever”. Although it is a more popular concept, what is called “internal fever” would be the sensation of heat in the body, with associated symptoms, without confirmation of this fever by the thermometer.

We can say that the “internal fever” would represent the fight of our body against some inflammatory or infectious agent, it would be a certain stage of this fight process, in which the fever, from the thermometer measurement point of view, would not be established. But there is already an increase in body temperature clearly noticeable by whoever is presenting this picture.

We need to demystify that fever is indicative of illness. Fever must be seen as our ally, even if its presence corresponds to the failure of a previously established treatment. Fever should be seen as a parameter to better assess the diagnostic hypotheses, therapeutic planning and prognosis of many conditions.

