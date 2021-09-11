How the 9/11 attacks changed the world | World

The statement makes it clear how, 20 years after the attacks committed by al-Qaeda on American soil, September 11, 2001 still has consequences for world geopolitics.

The US and the Middle East were the places that most changed after the attacks that took place 20 years ago. In addition to the wars, there were changes in legislation and even in peoples’ morals — there are academics who say that an increase in xenophobia among Americans stems from the attacks.

Below are some of the ways September 11 changed the world:

The US began to respond to a military response three days after 9/11. George W. Bush, the president, obtained authorization from the US Congress to attack al-Qaeda, the Taliban and “associated forces”.

On September 18, 2001, the “war on terror” was officially launched—so the enemy was not a specific state or group, but anyone who, in the Americans’ view, adopted terrorist tactics.

2 of 5 Osama Bin Laden in a video frame released in May 2015 — Photo: AFP Osama Bin Laden in a video frame released in May 2015 — Photo: AFP

With this congressional approval, the US government gained more autonomy to attack without authorization when it deemed it necessary — the term “associated forces” in the legislative text is subjective enough for the military to attack anyone it deems dangerous.

The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were fought in this context (see below).

In 2013, about ten years after the September 11, 2001, attacks, President Barack Obama stated that the military would no longer fight “terror” but rather specific organizations.

US military admits lied about war in Afghanistan

However, the legal mechanism is still in place — President Donald Trump said he was authorized to attack and kill Iranian General Qassem Suleimani in 2020 on Iraqi soil because Congress had authorized the war on terror in Iraq.

In 2001, when al-Qaeda attacked the US, the organization was already linked to the group that dominated Afghanistan, the Taliban.

The terrorist organization had taken an oath of loyalty to the Taliban. Osama Bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda, and Mullah Omar, the founder of the Taliban, had family ties.

As the first objective of the war on terror was to end al-Qaeda, Afghanistan was the first country the US and its allies occupied.

The war in Afghanistan was the longest mission in US history, at just under 20 years. Over that time, among Americans died:

About 2,500 US Army soldiers;

Almost 4,000 outsourced;

More than a thousand NATO allied military personnel.

Among Afghans the casualties were more significant:

About 66,000 military or police;

About 47,000 civilians;

Among the Taliban and their allies, there were more than 51,000 deaths.

There were still the following losses:

444 deaths of people working in humanitarian organizations;

72 journalists.

The initial purpose of the war was to defeat the Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, but the US had a hard time getting out. The success of George W. Bush, President Obama announced that he would reduce the military presence in the country. President Trump made an agreement with the Taliban that provided for the withdrawal, which in fact was carried out by President Joe Biden.

In March 2003, less than two years after the 9/11 attacks, US military forces invaded Iraq with the purpose of eliminating weapons of mass destruction that the Iraqi government supposedly had. It was an illusion, the Iraqis didn’t have these weapons.

“The war in Iraq was the result of the perception, by the US, of a generalized threat”, says Samuel Feldberg, Ph.D. in political science from the University of São Paulo (USP).

Fantastic follows the war in Iraq through the eyes of a Brazilian

Formally, the war ended in May 2003. “External conflicts always have a bearing on the US electoral process, and President George Bush initially benefited from this,” says Feldberg.

The losses were even more significant than in Afghanistan — the number of civilians who died in Iraq is uncertain. It is estimated that it was a number between 184,000 and 207,000.

Among the Americans, there were more than 4,500 soldiers and more than 3,500 outsourced. It was in 2003, in Iraq, that Brazilian diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello died.

Later that year, the country’s former dictator, Saddam Hussein, was captured. In 2006, he was tried and hanged.

3 out of 5 Saddam Hussein when arrested — Photo: GloboNews Saddam Hussein when arrested — Photo: GloboNews

In 2004, it became clear that the Americans had made a big mistake about weapons of mass destruction, the war lost support.

At the same time, an insurgency began, with several militias trying to seize power. One was al-Qaeda in Iraq, which was led by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi (learn more about him below).

The war between the various Iraqi Shiite and Sunni factions reached its peak in 2006. The US decided to send more soldiers there in 2007. The following year, Barack Obama was elected and, among his campaign promises, was to leave Iraq. This happened in December 2011.

Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, a Sunni from Jordan, had fought in Afghanistan against the Soviet Union. When the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001, al-Zarqawi moved to northern Iraq. During the factional dispute, he ended up becoming the leader of a militia called al-Qaeda in Iraq. Al-Zarqawi died in 2006, but the group continued. The militia ended up changing its name to islamic state in iraq.

4 of 5 Islamic State Fighter Displays Weapon and Group Flag in Mosul Street, Iraq, June 23, 2014 Photo: Reuters/Stringer Islamic State fighter displays the group’s gun and flag on the street in Mosul, Iraq, in photo June 23, 2014 — Photo: Reuters/Stringer

The fate of this group changed with the war in Syria, the country north of Iraq. The leader of the Islamic State in Iraq, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, sends its fighters to Syria. Iraqi jihadists begin to join the group, which is renamed the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (its acronym in English, Isis; in Brazil, known only as the Islamic State).

“Islamic State is a child of al-Qaeda. When the Taliban was defeated in Afghanistan, fundamentalist groups migrated and filled the vacuum produced by the US with the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq and the spring in Syria. In practice, they became the Islamic State,” says Feldberg.

In 2014, the Islamic State manages to dominate northern Iraq and a part of Syria. Western forces then begin to attack the Islamic State, which begins to lose its territory.

But since then, the group has carried out terrorist attacks to get attention — like what happened in 2015 in Paris, when 130 people were killed in France.

Recently, Islamic State in Afghanistan killed more than 180 people amid the withdrawal of people from the country after the Taliban’s resumption of power.

Fantastic shows who is the Iraqi who left al-Qaeda to found ISIS

The Middle East 20 years later

“I don’t think it’s possible to repeat a coordinated action like 9/11. The attacks in recent years are diffuse, usually claimed by some group related to the Islamic State, but they are like mushrooms that pop up and disappear,” says professor Arlene Clemesha, professor of Arab history at USP.

The result of US action in the Middle East after 9/11, for her, was “to open the doors for Iran in its domestic arena as a very large military and paramilitary force,” she says. According to the professor, this is due to the downfall of Iraq — before the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime, Iraq still played a role of moderating Iran in its program to influence militias in the region.

Pinpointing certain populations as enemies — or immigrants — and expanding surveillance methods, according to Clemesha, is a legacy of the September 11 response: “The war on terror has created a world we still have to deal with.”

Changes in the US government

September 11th: minute by minute of the attack that turned 20 years old

In American territory there were also changes after 9/11. After the attacks, a Department of Homeland Security — agents of that agency were employed to contain some protests against President Donald Trump, for example.

The US government considers the authorization Congress gave the president after the Sept. 11 attacks are a legal reinforcement for the National Security Agency’s (NSA) use of wiretapping. In 2013, a series of reports in the international media showed that the NSA collected data from millions of cell phone users and emails.

Even before 9/11, CIA officials used torture to obtain statements from people accused of terrorism — the agency tortured a man accused of participating in the 2000 bombing of a US ship, the USS Cole, in Yemen. have emerged since then. During the occupation in Iraq, there was also torture in Abu Ghraib prison.

The US owns a region in Guantanamo Bay, on the island of Cuba. As of 2002, Americans have taken terrorist suspects there — the idea is that this is a region outside US jurisdiction. There are also allegations of torture in Guantanamo.

Changes in the people of the US

The American people also changed after 9/11, says Jeremi Suri, professor of history at the University of Texas. “You Americans are more afraid of people who came from other countries, as this is the image of terrorists. Our society also became more suspicious of the government — we went to war because there were weapons of mass destruction, and when we knew there was none of that, we thought about why we should trust authorities“, he says.

The professor points out that the response to the US government’s attacks was largely unilateral, as if the Americans said “we have to solve the problem in Afghanistan”. And this, he says, had consequences for the population as well: people began to think that they themselves should take action with their own weapons, for example.

5 of 5 – ‘March Zero’ of September 11th before, during and after the attacks — Photo: Juan Silva/G1 – ‘Marco Zero’ of September 11th before, during and after the attacks — Photo: Juan Silva/G1