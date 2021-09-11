How will the new Citroën C3, which debuts next week, will be

Next Thursday, September 16th, the citron will unveil worldwide its new compact for emerging markets, such as Brazil. it is about the new C3, but with another silhouette. The hatch that helped popularize the French brand around here will be reborn as a small urban SUV. Thus, it will be positioned below the current C4 Cactus, which is the only Citroën for sale in the Brazilian market today.

In other words, for the double chevron brand, the new C3 is the main launch for Asian markets, such as India, and also for Brazil and South America. At the moment, Citroën’s situation here is delicate. In Rio de Janeiro, for example, the French company has only one official dealership, something that the Stellantis group, which since January has controlled the PSA brands, will certainly have to review quickly.

Even because the new C3 comes to sell volume. In the brand’s plans, there is an expectation of making its entry-level SUV one of the best-selling models among the smaller SUVs. Today, this category is still represented by adventurous hatches, such as Hyundai HB20X and Renault Stepway. Therefore, the new Citroën C3 comes to reinvent this segment, which tends to succumb to the advance of SUVs in the coming years.

New design from Citroën

For Brazil, the new C3 will establish a new phase of the brand, as well as bringing the Citroën’s latest design. Already caught in tests, the compact is kept a secret, and there wasn’t even a single bust that showed details. However, in May, photos of a thumbnail delivered the look. The busted, which was posted on the profile pine_0101, on Instagram, shows three C3 thumbnails in different colors.

The style of the front, therefore, will be inspired by the new C3 Aircross European, which debuted earlier this year. At the front, the headlamps join the double chevron grille and thus divide into two niches at the ends. The top ones bring LED daytime lighting, and the bottom ones the main headlights. There are even the fog lights on the bumper.

The new design makes the front end look robust and tall. This feeling continues down the sides, with a raised waistline. The thicker rear columns enhance the tone, and enhance the SUV look. Behind, the lanterns will be small and also in an elevated position. Thus, the compact will have a much smaller balance than the C4 Cactus.

In addition to the higher suspension, the new Citroën C3 will have the airbumps, those appliqués on the door skirts. Even seen in profile, the model will resemble the larger SUV a little, except for the shorter rear end. After all, to pay less tax in India, the new C3 need to measure up to 4 meters in length. By default, it should be a maximum of 3.99 meters.

emerging base

O new Citroën C3 was made in India with a focus on low cost and expectation of high volumes. Therefore, the compact will be born from a simpler version of the CMP platform, in use by European models of the brand and by the new 208. Thus, it must have competitive prices to fight for the new category of small SUVs, which will soon have the Fiat Pulse.

For the Porto Real (RJ) plant, the arrival of the new C3 also inaugurates a new era with the introduction of the CMP modular base. Citroën’s small SUV will be the first in a new lineup of cars from the PSA brands. In addition to it, the base will serve another entry-level SUV with the Peugeot logo. The name 1008 it is one of the possible baptisms for the model.

Production will start at the end of 2021

As we already know, the new C3 will be made in Brazil, as in the previous generation, which went out of production in early 2021. The mini SUV will, therefore, leave the PSA factory in Porto Real (RJ), where production is planned to start in December. The name is still a secret, but the French brand is expected to keep the baptism, as well as the Aircross surname.