Ibovespa falls despite political ceasefire; Magalu (MGLU3) yields 8%

Marketplace

O Ibovespa lost strength in the final stretch of trading this Friday (10) and returned to the negative field, with a drop of 0.93%, reaching 114,285.93 points. The retreat of President Jair Bolsonaro the day before, easing the crisis between the Powers for the time being, was not enough to sustain the index, which registered a devaluation of 2.26% in the week. In the month, the Ibovespa now accumulates a loss of 3.78%, dropping 3.98% throughout the year.

Yesterday, the head of the Executive took a step back and said that the declarations on September 7th “followed from the heat of the moment”, putting hot rags on the tension between the Powers. The Ibovespa welcomed the change of tone and jumped almost 2% on Thursday (9), although caution remains.

The benchmark suffered extra pressure from the US scholarships, where unemployment data frustrated Wall Street’s expectations, while part of the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) leaders already support the beginning of the “tapering” this year, highlighted Ativa Investimentos, in a note.

Ibovespa movement today

Retailers and rental companies were among the worst downfalls in the Ibovespa today. Despite the increase of 1.2% in retail sales, above expectations, the Magazine Luiza action (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) dropped 8% and 4%, respectively.

the roles of finds (RENT3) and united (LCAM3) had a new session of achievements, after the merger of the companies was recommended by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

O Meluze (CASH3) went to highest Ibovespa, following the volatility movement after entering the theoretical portfolio of the stock index.

the refrigerators Minerva (BEEF3), BRF (BRFS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3) got to the front of the benchmark. Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) pointed to a record in the historical series of swine head reductions in the second quarter of 2021. Cattle and poultry slaughters also registered positive numbers.

Highest Ibovespa

The biggest increases of the Ibovespa today were:

Méliuz (CASH3): +8.41% / R$ 5.93

Minerva (BEEF3): +6.10% / BRL 9.05

BRF (BRFS3): +3.03% / BRL 24.14

Marfrig (MRFG3): +2.45% / R$ 22.98

Cyrela (CYRE3): +2.10% / R$ 18.92

Ibovespa’s biggest casualties

The Ibovespa’s biggest casualties today were:

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3): -8.86% / R$ 17.18

Banco Pan (BPAN4): -7.08% / R$ 15.76

United (LCAM3): -5.46% / R$ 25.30

Copy (VIIA3): -5.05% / BRL 9.02

Finds (RENT3): -4.55% / R$ 57.27

News that moved the stock exchange

Fed is very comfortable’ with ‘tapering’

Vale proposes payment of R$781 million to Aneel

Petrobras changes fuel sales model

Fed official says he is ‘very comfortable’ with the prospect of ‘tapering’

the president of the Fed Loretta Mester, Cleveland, said on Friday she was “very comfortable” with the prospect of a gradual reduction in bond purchases this year.

In addition, she noted that she would like this process to be completed by mid-2022. Mester believes the Fed has already achieved its goals for job and inflation to start tapering.

According to the official, the Delta variant of the covid-19 is a risk to the perspective, but it should not end with the economic recovery.

Vale (VALE3) proposes to Aneel the payment of R$781 million for transfers per paralyzed plant

THE Valley (VALE3) presented to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) a term of commitment to neutralize the financial transfers from agents in the electricity sector, due to the loss of energy generation at the Risoleta Neves Hydroelectric Power Plant after impacts from the collapse of the Fundão Dam .

The proposal provides for the payment of all amounts resulting from the shutdown of the plant since the tragedy in Mariana, on November 5, 2015, until December 2022, regardless of the result of the action that is filed by the Candonga Consortium.

The amounts already transferred to the plant will be corrected and are estimated at approximately R$781 million, and paid in the first month after the Commitment Agreement starts to be effective.

Petrobras (PETR4) approves new contracts for the sale of gasoline and diesel

THE Petrobras (PETR4) approved new contractual models for the sale of gasoline A and road and marine diesel oil, without detailing the changes. The objective is to simplify processes, increase competitiveness and bring flexibility to the adoption of new strategies.

Under the new model, the state-owned company will be able to adjust commercial conditions according to the market, “representing an important step for the company’s positioning in the new competitive environment.”

“We believe that the measure can be positive for fuel distributors and in particular, those with greater bargaining power, such as Vibra Energy (BRDT3), which has the largest tanking capacity in the sector,” said Ilan Arbetman, analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

Performance of the main indexes

In addition to the Ibovespa, check out the closing of the main stock exchange indices today:

Ibovespa today: -0.93% / 114,285.93

IFIX today: +0.29% / 2,727.91

IBRX today: -0.87% / 49,013.26

SMLL today: -0.23% / 2,726.56

IDIV today: -0.14% / 6,527.14

Latest Ibovespa quotation

In the same way as the Ibovespa today, the stock index ended trading last Thursday up 1.72% to 115,360.86 points.

(With Content Status)