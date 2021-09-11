Ibovespa yields 0.93%, to 114,285.93 points, and accumulates a loss of 2.26% in the week By Estadão Content



At the end of a shorter and well-occupied week for the September 7 holiday, the reached the end of this Friday at the low of the session, down 0.93%, at 114,285.93 points, even so in a more relaxed way. that in the two previous ones, in which the free fall of 3.78% in the post-Independence period, the biggest loss since March 8, gave way to partial recovery (+1.72%) the following day, built in less than 15 minutes, until the maximum, close to closing. In the interval of four sessions, the B3 index (SA:) accumulated a loss of 2.26%, a little more settled than the one collected in the previous week, when it decreased by 3.10%. The turnover was today at R$ 34.8 billion, coming from R$ 39.0 billion and R$ 40.1 billion in the previous sessions. In the month, the Ibovespa now accumulates a loss of 3.78%, dropping 3.98% throughout the year.

Despite the assertion, made today by President Jair Bolsonaro, that September 7, 2021 “was not in vain”, in fact he needed to quickly retreat from the fiery rhetoric adopted in Brasília and especially in São Paulo on the holiday of the Fatherland, in which he sought energize more faithful followers, including truck drivers who, days after occupying the Esplanade of Ministries and starting national mobilization, undoed, at the request of the president himself, partial blockades that had been set up on roads in different states of the country – now, in the end of the movement, limited to only three units of the federation (RS, SC and RO).

Vice President Hamilton Mourão said today that the letter calling for harmonization between the powers, signed by President Bolsonaro, opens space for a resumption of respectful dialogue between the Executive and the Judiciary. Along the same lines, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is betting on pacification and continuing discussions on reforms. “The president’s initiative yesterday put everything back on track,” Guedes said at a Credit Suisse virtual event.

How long pacification will persist remains an open question. Still, despite the more significant rise in and fall of the Ibovespa throughout the afternoon, each showed a relatively comfortable pattern on this weekend edge, favored, earlier in the session, by a higher-than-expected reading for retail sales in July (+1.2%, at the margin), released in the morning, as well as the demobilization of truck drivers throughout the day.

“We had a negative day abroad too, and the political agenda extends to the weekend, with the demonstrations on Sunday, the 12th. So it is natural for investors to be cautious, to reduce positions on the eve of the weekend. volatility is not over, it is a reality that should extend to next year’s election, until there is a clearer picture. Volatility is here to stay,” says Mauro Morelli, chief strategist at Davos Investimentos, also mentioning as a factor of attention to important deliberations on monetary policy, here and in the United States, at the upcoming meetings of September 21 and 22.

This afternoon, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, from the Federal Supreme Court, asked to be highlighted in the judgment of the case, as reported by Minister Carmen Lúcia, who deals with the lack of a rule that regulates the deadline for the President of the Chamber to decide on requests for impeachment against the President of the Republic. Lewandowski understands that the importance of the theme demands a deeper analysis, in a face-to-face session, not in a virtual judgment.

The relationship between the Executive and the Supreme Court, the central point of the institutional crisis accelerated by presidential rhetoric in recent weeks, remains under the magnifying glass of the market, after the truce that was drawn up the day before with the help of former president Michel Temer, in a written statement to the advised nation to Bolsonaro.

At the head of the Ibovespa in the session, Meliuz (SA:) (+8.41%), ahead of Minerva (SA:) (+6.10%) and BRF (SA:) (+3.03%) ). At the opposite end, Magazine Luiza (SA:) gave 8.86%, Banco Pan (SA:), 7.08%, and Locamerica (SA:), 5.46%. Large banks had a negative performance, with the exception of BB (SA:) ON (+0.31%), on a day of moderate variation for commodities shares, with Petrobras ON (SA:) and PN (SA:) down respectively 0.08% and 0.63%, and Vale ON (SA:) rose 0.12%.

Abroad, the day was divided between positive factors, with the telephone conversation between Presidents Joe, of the United States, and Xi Jinping, of China, “to prevent the commercial and technological rivalry between the two countries from becoming a conflict”, and negative developments, such as concerns about the economic slowdown, due to the Delta variant and uncertainties regarding the withdrawal of stimulus and the conduct of monetary policy in the US, notes the analysis team of Terra Investimentos.