Ilha Record final gives less bang than Power Couple and goes far from record · TV News

The final of Ilha Record on Thursday night (9) had less enthusiasm than the outcome of Power Couple 5, shown on July 23 of this year, in addition to having passed far from its own audience record. According to consolidated data from Kantar Ibope Media, the program presented by Sabrina Sato scored 7.8 points in Greater São Paulo, while the couples reality show ended with 8.8.

The most watched edition of Ilha Record was on August 13, a Friday, when the program with famous explorers in search of treasure scored 9.2 points. The unprecedented format on Edir Macedo’s radio station ended with the victory of Any Borges (due to the dynamics of the attraction) and Mirella Lacração (by the audience’s choice).

Also according to the data obtained by the TV news, at the same time as the Ilha Record final, from 22:49 to 00:24, Globo scored 15.6 points of average audience with the broadcast of the match Brazil vs Peru in the World Cup Qualifiers and a part of the telenovela das eleven Verdades Secret.

See below the hearings of September 9, Thursday, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.8 Good morning São Paulo 7.7 Good morning Brazil 7.6 More you 6.6 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.4 SP1 10.2 Globe Sports 10.3 Newspaper Today 10.7 Afternoon Session: What Makes You Stronger 13.7 you you you 13.7 Workout 13.3 in the times of the emperor 14.8 SP2 18.2 grab hold 20.2 National Newspaper 23.7 Empire 27.1 Under pressure 20.4 Qualifiers: Brazil x Peru 24.2 secret truths 10.8 Globo Newspaper 6.8 conversation with bial 5.0 Owl: 2012 3.6 Hour 1 4.2 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.9 Morning General Balance (average from 5am-8:30am) 2.4 General Balance Sheet SP (7:30 am to 8:29 am) 3.5 Speak Brazil 3,4 Nowadays 3.9 JR 24h (morning) 4.6 General balance 7.3 Proof of love 6.4 City Alert 7.6 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 6.6 JR 24H (afternoon 2) 7.6 Journal of Record 9.8 Genesis 13.2 when you call the heart 9.4 Island Record (end) 7,8 World Record Awards 6.3 Chicago Med – Emergency Care 4.0 JR 24h (dawn) 4.4 Speaks, I hear you 1.5 Love school 0.8 Religious 0.3

Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.0 First Impact 3.5 Come here 3.3 Good Morning & Co. 3.9 gossiping 4.3 Family Cases 4,5 indomitable heart 7.9 true loves 8.1 SBT Brazil 6.1 wheel to wheel 5.5 Chest Award Coupon 6.1 Chiquititas 6.5 Mouse program 6.1 The square is ours 6.3 the night 4.2 Operation Mosque 2.7 Reporter Connection 2.2 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.2 First Impact 2.6

Source: Broadcasters