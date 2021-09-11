Ilha Record final gives less bang than Power Couple and goes far from record · TV News

The final of Ilha Record on Thursday night (9) had less enthusiasm than the outcome of Power Couple 5, shown on July 23 of this year, in addition to having passed far from its own audience record. According to consolidated data from Kantar Ibope Media, the program presented by Sabrina Sato scored 7.8 points in Greater São Paulo, while the couples reality show ended with 8.8.

The most watched edition of Ilha Record was on August 13, a Friday, when the program with famous explorers in search of treasure scored 9.2 points. The unprecedented format on Edir Macedo’s radio station ended with the victory of Any Borges (due to the dynamics of the attraction) and Mirella Lacração (by the audience’s choice).

Also according to the data obtained by the TV news, at the same time as the Ilha Record final, from 22:49 to 00:24, Globo scored 15.6 points of average audience with the broadcast of the match Brazil vs Peru in the World Cup Qualifiers and a part of the telenovela das eleven Verdades Secret.

See below the hearings of September 9, Thursday, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.8
Good morning São Paulo7.7
Good morning Brazil7.6
More you6.6
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.4
SP110.2
Globe Sports10.3
Newspaper Today10.7
Afternoon Session: What Makes You Stronger13.7
you you you13.7
Workout13.3
in the times of the emperor14.8
SP218.2
grab hold20.2
National Newspaper23.7
Empire27.1
Under pressure20.4
Qualifiers: Brazil x Peru24.2
secret truths10.8
Globo Newspaper6.8
conversation with bial5.0
Owl: 20123.6
Hour 14.2
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.9
Morning General Balance (average from 5am-8:30am)2.4
General Balance Sheet SP (7:30 am to 8:29 am)3.5
Speak Brazil3,4
Nowadays3.9
JR 24h (morning)4.6
General balance7.3
Proof of love6.4
City Alert7.6
JR 24h (afternoon 1)6.6
JR 24H (afternoon 2)7.6
Journal of Record9.8
Genesis13.2
when you call the heart9.4
Island Record (end)7,8
World Record Awards6.3
Chicago Med – Emergency Care4.0
JR 24h (dawn)4.4
Speaks, I hear you1.5
Love school0.8
Religious0.3
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.0
First Impact3.5
Come here3.3
Good Morning & Co.3.9
gossiping4.3
Family Cases4,5
indomitable heart7.9
true loves8.1
SBT Brazil6.1
wheel to wheel5.5
Chest Award Coupon6.1
Chiquititas6.5
Mouse program6.1
The square is ours6.3
the night4.2
Operation Mosque2.7
Reporter Connection2.2
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.2
First Impact2.6

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP