‘I’m not open to intimacy,’ explains actress

Actress Maitê Proença, 63, and singer Adriana Calcanhotto, 55, would be living a romance. The two have been seen hanging around together at dinner parties and small get-togethers at friends’ homes. And they don’t make a point of hiding their relationship from those who are already familiar with it, as the magazine ” Veja” published.

read more: Son of Globo director, Tiago Leifert met wife and brother-in-law at the station

“They are a couple and they look very happy,” said a person close to the report.

The publication sought out Maitê Proença, who preferred not to talk about the relationship, which would have started a few months ago.

See too: Roberto Carlos fulfills the last wish of his son, Dudu Braga, who died of cancer: ‘It’s devastated and destroyed’

“I’m not very open about my intimacy, I prefer to preserve some matters,” said Maitê.

Recently, the actress shared a video of Adriana playing the guitar in a circle full of friends.

Adriana Calcanhoto being filmed by Maitê Photo: Reproduction

Read too: Tiago Leifert’s decision to leave Globo came after an episode in his personal life: ‘I need to declare victory’

“Too late,” wrote Maitê in the caption.

On Instagram, the two made fun of an error in the backbone present in the report of ” Veja”.

“I told Veja that Maitê told Veja”, wrote Calcanhoto. “Did Veja say that about Veja itself?”, Maitê replied, laughing.

Maite Proenca Photo: Ana Branco / Agência O Globo

And more: Moacyr Franco: ‘Nobody talks about me, about my glorious past’

Sought by EXTRA, the artist has not yet manifested herself.

Previous Relationships

Adriana Calcanhotto was married for 26 years to filmmaker Suzana de Moraes, who died in 2015 of cancer. Among Maitê Proença’s long relationships are: Paulo Marinho, with whom he lived for 12 years, and they had a daughter, Maria, in 1990; the filmmaker Edgar Moura, with whom he lived from 1996 to 2000; and press advisor Rodrigo Paiva, from 2004 to 2007.