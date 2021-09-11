In just 15 days, Jeep Commander surpasses 7,000 units in pre-sales

In 15 days after its official launch, the Jeep Commander already surprises with its numbers. The largest Jeep SUV ever produced in Brazil beat the seven thousand units sold today (September 10th).

Jeep also celebrates the new sales record in a pre-sale of the brand in the country. It is worth remembering that the commercial action began on August 26, at 1 pm. By the end of the first day, more than 2,800 cars had been sold.

See too

⇒ Exclusive: Jeep Commander gets factory bonus for PwD

⇒ Jeep maintains IPI exemption for PwD with bonus in Renegade in August

⇒ Jeep Compass 2022 will continue with PwD bonus in August

Commander’s commercial action runs until October 7th and is available for people with disabilities (PwD) on pre-order. The discount percentage for this audience is the same adopted for rural producers and legal entities, ie 8%. Therefore, the SUV can be purchased from R$ 183,990.80 (Limited version), after the discount.

With the full versions, the Jeep Commander has seven seats distributed in three rows – without options – in the Limited and Overland with a 1.3 turboflex engine option, which yields 185 horsepower in ethanol and 180 in gasoline with a torque of 27.5 kgfm in both fuel combined with the automatic transmission of six speeds and 4×2 traction. And 2.0 turbodiesel engine, which has been recalibrated, and now delivers 38 kgfm of torque while maintaining 170 horsepower with nine-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction.

Check all general public and pre-sales PwD prices:

*Except for Paraíba and São Paulo due to the higher ICMS rate.

Version public price PwD price Limited T270 AT 4×2 R$199,990 BRL 183,990.80 Overland T270 AT 4×2 BRL 219,990 BRL 202,390.80 Limited 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4 BRL 259,990 BRL 239,190.80 Overland 2.0 Turbodiesel AT 4×4 BRL 279,990 BRL 257,590.80

Photos: Jeep Commander Limted turboflex

Follow us on social media: