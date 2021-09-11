In the heat of the crowd, Cruzeiro makes a direct confrontation with Ponte for Series B

In a heat of 30°C and with the support of fans in the stands, the cruise faces the black Bridge this Saturday morning, at 11 am, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, for the 23rd round of the series B of the Brazilian Championship. The teams will fight directly for position, as they have 26 and 25 points, with the miners ahead, but both in a critical situation in the classification.

Although the strong temperature accelerates the physical fatigue, the heavenly team clings to the symbolic heat of the public to return to winning the competition after two draws away from home: 0-0 with CRB, in King Pel, in Macei, and 1 1 in front of Gois, in Serrinha, in Goinia. The last triumph had the encouragement of more than 4,000 spectators in Mineiro: 1-0 over Confiana, on August 20, for the 20th round.

“The fans are super important in the games, they give that extra gas and that support during the game. I have no doubts that with the support of the fans, a positive result will come”, said Thiago, who scored the goal from Cruzeiro against Gois. The 20-year-old striker will be kept in position, while Marcelo Moreno, who defended Bolivia in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, will remain in reserve.

The heat that keeps the air dry in Sete Lagoas made it difficult to revitalize the Arena do Jacar lawn, which for a long time hosted amateur games and less appealing professional tournaments, such as Module II of the Minas Gerais Championship. There has been an improvement in the field since the beginning of the work, but below the conditions of Mineiro and Independencia.

“It’s a different grass, a field that is recovering but not ready. But we can’t think about that, but about work, about playing a good game and winning the three points”, pointed out defender Eduardo Brock, who asked for the encouragement of Cruzeiro. “The fans helped us a lot to win the victory (over Confiana, 1-0, in Mineiro). We look forward to the presence of the public supporting us”.

Left-back Matheus Pereira also joined in the chorus so that the Arena do Jacar becomes a melting pot with an audience of between 4 and 5 thousand fans – within the limit of 30% of capacity exceeding 18 thousand seats. “The support of the fans is fundamental for us. Mainly here in the Sete Lagoas field, which is smaller. It will give the impression of a cauldron, sure that it will support us for 90 minutes to come out with three stitches”.

The trend is for Cruzeiro to continue in Sete Lagoas, even with the release of the fans in sporting events in Belo Horizonte. The costs of operating in the city 70 kilometers away from the capital are reduced compared to the Gigante da Pampulha, which even makes it possible to sell tickets at lower prices. It is worth remembering that the Brazilian Football Confederation and the other Serie B clubs are contrary to Cruzeiro’s “exclusivity” in having fans. There is a motion for the injunction obtained by Fox at the Superior Court of Sports Justice to be overturned. The Technical Council of Series B decided by majority of votes that the return of the public will take place as soon as at least 80% of the municipalities have received authorization from the health authorities in the confrontation with COVID-19. A new meeting was scheduled for September 17 to re-discuss this agenda.

Protocols Fans who have already been vaccinated with two doses (or a single dose, in the case of the Janssen vaccine) will be able to access the Arena do Jacar without the need for testing for COVID-19. Proof of vaccination will be required at the stadium. Those from Cruzeiro who still have incomplete vaccination will be required to take the test (antigen or PCR) and present it printed at the entrance to the stadium. The exam must be carried out, at most, 72 hours before the date of the game between Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta.

teams

Cruzeiro may have a change to face Ponte Preta, as Vanderlei Luxemburgo liked Wellington Nem’s performance in midfield and praised Claudinho’s entry on the right wing in the draw with Gois. In this way, Giovanni would be the main candidate to leave the team.