In the Senate, Greta Thunberg says the role of Brazil’s leaders in the environment is ‘shameful’ | Policy

Activist Greta Thunberg said this Friday (10) that the actions of leaders in Brazil in relation to the environment are “completely shameful”, especially in relation to indigenous peoples and nature.

Greta Thunberg, 18, is a Swedish activist who has gained fame and inspired student movements to fight global warming and defend nature. In 2019, Greta was named Person of the Year by Time magazine.

“[…] the things that Brazil’s leaders are doing right now are completely shameful. Especially in light of the way it has been treating indigenous peoples and nature,” said the activist during a thematic session of the Federal Senate on the data from the United Nations (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was released in early August. The document concluded that climate change caused by humans are irrefutable, irreversible and have led to a 1.07º increase in the planet’s temperature.

Greta also said that Brazil has not started the climate and ecological crisis, but that local leaders “are adding a lot of fuel to the fire”.

“Brazil certainly didn’t start this crisis. But its leaders are adding a lot of fuel to the fire. And just because the leaders of the global north have failed — and, yes, they are failing — there is no excuse for Brazil not to have one different role,” he said.

The activist also stated that studies show that, in parts of the Amazon, the volume of carbon absorbed is less than that emitted, due to forest fires initiated by humans and legal and illegal deforestation, and that the action of the Brazilian government in relation to this situation is just watching and even feeding what is happening.

“And this is happening with you guys watching. In fact, it’s being directly fed by your government. But the world cannot pay the price of losing Amazon. If we lose the Amazon, we will likely lose all possibilities of reaching the Paris Agreement. And that would be a death sentence for countless people and countless parts of the world, not least in Brazil“he stated.