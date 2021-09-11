‘In the Times of the Emperor’ will undergo adjustments after a survey by Globo. know everything

The protagonists of ‘In the Emperor’s Times’ (Photo: João Miguel Junior/Globo)

Globo is going to promote a discussion group for “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, a 6:00 pm soap opera that has been on air for a month. The forecast is for it to happen next week. Because of the pandemic, the search will be virtual for the first time. Based on the result, authors and management will make adjustments. The plot recently received criticism for racist scenes involving Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Samuel (Michel Gomes).

As will happen in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, next plot at 9 pm, the cast of “Nos Tempos do Imperador” will record different endings. The scenes that will air will be chosen near the end of the story. The completion of work at the studios is scheduled for October 21st.

Although the next unpublished works are closed, that is, recorded well in advance, the broadcaster I had already been considering carrying out these traditional studies with viewers.

