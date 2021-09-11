Inflation searches on Google reach highest level in Brazil since 2014

The concern with the escalation of inflation is reflected in the searches that Brazilians do on Google. In August, surveys related to price increases reached the highest level since October 2014, according to data from the Google Trends tool.

Last month, inflation was 0.87%, the highest for the month since 2000 (1.31%). In 12 months, the accumulated is almost 10%.

Brazil appears in 10th position in the list of countries that most use Google to ask questions about inflation, behind nations like Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Bolivia and Peru.

According to Google, the recent rise in prices in Brazil contributes to the increase in searches. In August 2020, the country was ranked 36th in the list of nations with the most interest in the subject. A decade ago, it was only at 52nd position in the same ranking.

The most frequently asked question on the topic (“what is inflation”) reached its highest level since 2009 this year.

Other interests

The search for terms related to rising prices also grew. Queries referring to the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), which measures “official” inflation, rose 50% since January 2021, compared to the same period last year. It is the biggest rise since 2008.

The search for IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), which readjusts most rents, had a record since 2012, with a 30% increase in searches this year, compared to 2020.

Other highlights revealed by Google Trends are the questions: “How to save energy”, broken down into other topics, such as money, water and fuel (see list below).

Users are also concerned about the cause of the price rise, points out Google Trends. The most asked question in Brazil was “why did the price of gasoline go up”, which is also repeated with gas, meat and even Netflix (check out the top 10).

Check out questions and answers on the topic of inflation below:

Most Searched Inflation Questions in Brazil in the Last 90 Days

1- What is inflation?

Inflation is the increase in prices and services. The indicator, which is measured by price indices, shows the purchasing power of the currency -in the case of Brazil, the real.

2. What causes inflation to fluctuate and why do prices rise?

The basic principle to be thought of is the law of supply and demand, essential in the market. If there are many people interested in buying a product and there is difficulty in buying it, the price goes up.

If these consumers want to buy something that is offered in abundance, the price goes down. According to economists, the high dollar, the lack of raw materials and the pandemic have impacted the rise in the index in 2021.

Another factor that causes prices to rise is the lack of competition between companies, that is, a monopoly maintained by companies that seek to increase their profits based on the price established by them.

Finally, the increase in production costs, such as higher taxes, excess debt and higher wages, is a factor influencing inflation. This index decreases when the market follows the opposite path.

3. What is IPCA?

The acronym stands for Broad National Consumer Price Index. The indicator is measured by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The price index is collected with information from commercial and service establishments, public service and internet concessionaires, from the 1st to the 30th of each month.

The IPCA considers the price adjustment for families with income between one and 40 minimum wages in ten metropolitan regions and 16 Brazilian capitals. It is the index considered by the government to indicate the country’s general inflation, and that is why it is known as “official inflation”. There are several other inflation indices, each targeting a specific segment of the economy.

4. What happens to high inflation?

The rise in inflation causes the price of products, such as food and fuel, to increase. The Brazilian’s purchasing power decreases with the devaluation of the currency. That is, you need more money to buy the same product.

5. How to reduce inflation?

There are a number of actions the government takes to control inflation. In the short term, the Central Bank’s interest policy is the most remembered option. When the BC increases interest rates, for example, credit becomes more expensive, people would tend to buy less, and companies would lower prices because the products are not being sold – at least in theory.

In the long run, the expansion of production capacity increases the supply of products and lowers their prices.

Brazil adopts a series of measures to keep inflation low. The CMN (National Monetary Council) defines the target and the Central Bank must adopt measures to achieve this objective. For 2021, the inflation target was set at 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points up or down (it can range from 2.25% to 5.25%).

6. What is the inflation of 2021?

In August, the IPCA was at 0.87%, driven by the rise in fuel prices, and reached the highest result for August since 2000. In the accumulated result for the year, the indicator accumulates an increase of 5.99%; in the sum of the last 12 months, the index reached 9.68%.

See questions on Google about how to save

1. How to save energy?

2. How to save money?

3. How to save water?

4. How to save fuel?

5. How to save electricity?

6. How to save water?

7. How to save gasoline?

8. How to save money every month?

9. How to save battery?

10. How to save with shipping?

Google Questions about Product Enhancements

1. Why did the price of gasoline go up?

2. Why did the price of Netflix go up?

3. Why doesn’t the price of gasoline go down?

4. Why is the price of gas soaring?

5. Why did the price of meat go up?

6. Why is the price of gasoline so high in Brazil?

7. Why did the price of grain go up?

8. Why do fuel prices increase?

9. Why does the price of everything increase?

10. Who raises food prices?