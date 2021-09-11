Inspired by Spider-Man, Anderson Silva calls Ortiz de Thanos and promises a show in the fight | boxing

This September 11th marks the reunion between Thanos and Spider-Man. The fight between the super-villain and the super-hero could be anywhere in the universe. But he was transferred from California and will be held in Florida, also in the United States, this Saturday. The modality among the chosen fights was boxing. And the ending, just like in the movie or in the Marvel comic, everyone knows… Spider spoiler alert:

– It will be really cool, I think it will be important for us to give a show to the audience on this special day. And especially for fans in Brazil. Regardless of anything, it’s Brazil versus the rest of the world – says Brazilian Anderson Silva, in an exclusive interview with ge.

It is Anderson Silva himself, or rather Spider, who defines the rival in this weekend’s boxing match with Thanos, enemy of the Avengers in “Guerra Infinita” and “Ultimato”. The Brazilian’s statement came after the American, also a UFC champion, said Anderson Silva had demanded that the fight be played at the 88.5kg limit, under the 93kg that Tito Ortiz was used to fighting. Spider dominated the UFC middleweight, whose weight limit was 83.9kg.

– It’s not my weight either, I have cricket weight. It’s going to be a fight between Thanos and Spider-Man. It’s more or less that, understand? We leave it up in the air who’s going to win… But, man, he has a head like Thanos’s. Look at his head, it’s Thanos. It’s a David and Goliath fight – says Anderson Silva.

If in fiction Thanos is a giant of approximately 2.5 meters while Spider-Man is 1.77 m, in the ring of the Seminole Hard Rock hotel, in Hollywood, near the city of Miami, the opponents are exactly the same height: 1 .88m. And unlike the move that surprised all fans, this time Spider-Man will not be able to hit Thanos with a kick. Ortiz, in some interviews, made clear what he expects from the fight: blood. Not wanting to tell the end of the story to the Brazilian Spider, but apparently the American was inspired by the comic book that became a movie.

– I hope there is no blood, no more blood, no more blood, for God’s sake. Talking about blood to and fro, enough blood, let’s have fun. Take it lightly – Anderson Silva replies to ge.

In October of last year, Anderson Silva announced his retirement from the Octagons. About to complete one year of his last fight in the UFC, with a defeat (which even generated criticism from Dana White at the time), the Brazilian says that he continues training daily at the same pace he used to train. Not even the treats that he said, in an interview with Fantástico, that he would like to eat more, are not as much a part of the fighter’s routine as he would have liked at 46 years old.

– Only a few things change from MMA training to boxing, but the routine is the same, the training is the same. I’m fine, I’m in good physical shape, well trained, the team is all to be congratulated. For you to have longevity in combat sports, you need to pay attention to food, and with me it’s no different, right? Of course I love nonsense, I love eating junk food, but there are some things you have to prioritize, right? – says Anderson Silva.

So Spider doesn’t like the word “retired”?

– No way. So, people talk a lot, right? They said a lot about retirement, but I think you have to do what you like and stop when you think you should. It’s no different with me, I like to fight. It’s something I enjoy doing, so as long as God keeps giving me this strength, giving me health to keep fighting the way I’ve been fighting, with good performance, I’ll keep going – complete.

Anderson Silva returned to the boxing ring this June, when he beat Mexican Julio Cesar Chaves Jr. Rival Tito “Thanos” Ortiz, on the other hand, has never had a professional boxing match in his career. The Brazilian, however, does not consider this an advantage over the American. Spider, by the way, doesn’t think that Saturday’s bout can compare to the professional boxing practiced by current champions like Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez, Filipino Manny Pacquiao and Kazakh Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin, the “Triple G”. For him, it will be entertainment, which will first have shows by Snoop Dogg and Anitta, among others, and then another boxing match, with the American Evander Holyfield and the Brazilian Vitor Belfort in the ring.

– The preparation for this fight is being shorter, of course, but I think the advantage is that I never stop training. I’m always training, I never stop. I usually say that I am a ready battalion, always prepared for any mission. We don’t stop for a minute here, I’m always training – he says.

– I’m always open to learning, I’m having this opportunity, in this new normal that are the fights of celebrities, of athletes who have a name in boxing. Of course it’s not the same level as the great boxing professionals like Canelo, Pacquiao and Triple G. It’s another joke, right? Because what we’re doing is a show, entertainment, it doesn’t compare to the level of these guys – concludes Anderson Silva.

Really, it’s another joke. This time, between Brazilian Spider-Man and American Thanos. Fans already know who wins on screen and on paper. But, for entertainment, it’s worth checking out the fight between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz this Saturday.

