Inspired rookie, Crystal Palace overwhelms Premier League leader Tottenham

The leader Tottenham saw the 100% use turn to dust. This Saturday, Nuno Espírito Santo’s team lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace, away from home, and could lose the Premier League lead in this round. The goals were scored by Zaha and Edouard, who scored two, all in the second half.

Right off the bat, Tottenham lost Dier through injury and had to burn a change in the 10th minute. With an attitude of wanting the ball, with speed and creativity, Palace dominated the actions from start to finish and gave no chances to the Spurs.

Tottenham played one man short for much of the second half after the dismissal of Tanganga, who received two yellow cards in a five-minute period when the scoreboard was still 0-0.

With a trio of scoring midfield, Tottenham was dominated by the home team, which was constantly on the attack, especially with Zaha open on the left. Betting on the speed of Dele Alli and Lucas, the Spurs only took the first shot on goal at the beginning of the second stage.

The first goal kicked off on the right side. Gallagher caught and crossed first, the ball hit Davies’s open arm, and the assistant scored the penalty. Zaha, who had never scored against Tottenham, scored in the 31st minute of the second half.

Tottenham tried to throw themselves in a disorganized way ahead, but did little. Palace continued to concentrate and Edouard, who had just left the bench, needed just two touches of the ball to make the second 40 minutes into the second half.

The rookie was inspired. In extra time, it was up to Edouard to score another one in the overrun by 3-0 over Tottenham.

Best moments

Championship situation

Tottenham is still at the top, but can be overtaken later in the round. Crystal Palace comes to 11th place with 5 points.

It went well: Zaha

The attacker went to hell on the left side of the Palace attack. With speed, falling to the middle and with incisive passes forward, Zaha lay down and rolled. It was from his feet that came the penalty kick that opened the scoring and it was Zaha who left Edouard ready to score the second.

It was bad: Tanganga

Tottenham’s young defender lost his mind in the second half. After a safe game, the defender made a strong foul on top of Zaha and even caused a strong riot after the move. Five minutes later, another foul by the defender, who received the second yellow card and put down any action plan for Tottenham. The expulsion was key to the defeat.

upcoming games

Crystal Palace faces Liverpool, for the Premier League, next Saturday (18), away from home. Tottenham takes Chelsea, in derby, next Sunday (19).

Datasheet

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyaté (Milivojevic), McArthur; Zaha, Benteke (Edouard), Ayew (Olise). Coach: Patrick Vieira

tottenham: Lloris; Emerson, Tanganga, Dier (Joe Rodon), Reguilón, Hojberg, Skipp, Winks (Ben Davies); Lucas, Dele Alli, Harry Kane. Technician: Nuno Espírito Santo