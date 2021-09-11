Intel must update box coolers that come with their processors – See photo

And yes: Intel coolers may have RGB as well as some AMD coolers

As it turns out, compatibility with DDR5 memories and the fifth generation of the PCIe bus won’t be the only big changes in the next line of Intel processors. User Ayxerious posted on Twitter an image that suggests new cooler boxes for Alder Lake CPUs.

The models that appear in the image, called Laminar RH1, RM1, and RS1, have the marking For Placement Only, indicating that they would not yet be a final version. Next to each model are also the art of Intel processors. In the first one (left to right) we have the Intel Core i9, in the second the i7, i5 and i3 it’s the Pentium and Celeron in the last. You coolers of the line Core will have RGB.

Full size image:



Whether these models are official or not, the only certainty is that the Intel will update at least the point of contact between the processor it’s the cooler. The reason is that the CPUs Alder Lake it has a rectangular shape, whereas previous generations were square.

Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake: What We Know So Far

The next generation of Intel processors will be based on 10nm Enhanced SuperFin technology, now called Intel 7, and hybrid core assembly. This hybrid assembly makes the CPUs have a mix of large cores for heavier tasks and smaller cores for simpler tasks. Thus, there is an energy saving in the use of the processor. This will be the first generation of Intel processors compatible with 5th generation DDR5 and PCIe memories. the sockets of Alder Lake are the LGA 1700.

The new generation will be presented at the event Intel Innovation, which takes place on the 27th and 28th of October this year. Rumors indicate that only the K-series will be released in 2021, with the others arriving at CES 2022. Price leaks by the leaker Momomo_US corroborate these rumors.

Source: VideoCardz