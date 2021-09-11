Investigation casts doubt on presence of bomb in US car attacked in Afghanistan, newspaper says | World

KNOW MORE: What is the Islamic State-Khorasan, which operates in Afghanistan

The newspaper heard witnesses and had access to images that challenge the US government’s version that there was an explosive in the car. In this ocasion, US military authorities claimed the vehicle was carrying a bomb and posed danger to Americans still at Kabul airport, taken days earlier by Taliban extremists (remember the video below).

In the official US military version, the drone attack killed three civilians. However, the death toll from the operation reached 10, including 7 children, according to independent investigations. the military did not know exactly who was in the car, but estimated that the vehicle was being taken by a man who reportedly visited an Islamic State base in Afghanistan. — the group is a rival to the Taliban, which now controls the country.

The New York Times identified this driver as Zemari Ahmadi, who even joined US-led aid groups. Colleagues and family deny that this man has any relationship with the Islamic State and say that he liked the Americans.

The targets were people suspected of being militants of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State, called Islamic State-Khorasan. A car carrying a suicide bomber to the airport was hit. According to the US government, secondary explosions after the attack would prove that it carried a large amount of explosive material.