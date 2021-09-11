Jeep Commander has already sold 7,000 units in 15 days







Jeep Commander Overland TD 4×4. Photo: Stellantis / Disclosure

Jeep Commander is a sales phenomenon. Just 15 days after its launch and with no car delivered to consumers, the car has already registered more than 7,000 sales. The number was released this Friday (10) by Jeep. Seldom has a car been so successful in its launch. As a model in the D-SUV segment (large) the merit is even greater. The most affordable version cost R$199,990.

According to Jeep, the model has already conquered impressive records and is the most sold in a pre-sale of the brand in the country. It is worth remembering that the commercial action started on August 26, at 1 pm. By the end of the first day, more than 2,800 cars had been sold.

The promotional sales action continues until October 7th. It is noteworthy that we are talking about a model that customers have not yet seen physically, which only proves the confidence that customers have in the Jeep brand”, says Everton Kurdejak, Director of Commercial Operations for Jeep for Brazil.









Jeep Commander Wants Leading Big SUVs:

With the Limited and Overland versions with turbo flex engine with 4×2 traction or turbodiesel with 4×4 traction, the Jeep Commander has 7 full size seats distributed in three rows, with plenty of space and comfort. It also has its own personality in its features and premium finish, with leather and suede seats designed to offer the ultimate in refinement.

The model is also equipped with a lot of technology: premium Harman Kardon sound system, electric front seats, trunk with presence sensor, Adventure Intelligence Plus connected platform with Alexa in Vehicle and autonomous steering systems such as emergency braking with pedestrian recognition , cyclists or motorcyclists, driver fatigue detector, speed sign recognition and park assist.