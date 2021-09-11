João Pessoa vaccinates against Covid-19 adolescents from 12 years old without comorbidities, this Saturday (11) | Paraíba

João Pessoa expanded the vaccination against Covid-19 for adolescents from 12 years of age, without comorbidities, this Saturday (11). See vaccination locations and times at the end of this news .

Those who are 12 years of age or older and have any comorbidity will also be immunized. There will also be applications of second doses of CoronaVac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Vaccination will take place at 19 posts distributed throughout the city. In gyms, the population can be immunized from 8am to 12pm. At the drive-thru type stations, the hours will be extended to 4 pm.

The Municipal Health Department alerts to the need for an appointment, available from 7 pm, which can be done through the Vacina João Pessoa application or the vaccine.joaopessoa.pb.gov.br website.

Anyone who has any problem registering or scheduling a service can look for a vaccination post for guidance or call 98600-4815 to clear any doubts.

To receive the first dose of the vaccine, it is necessary to present an official document with photo, SUS card, CPF and proof of residence in João Pessoa. In the case of adolescents with comorbidities, it will be necessary to bring a copy of the medical report or statement that proves their condition. Copies of supporting documents will also be retained.

For D2, you only need to present the vaccination card and a document with a photo.

Vaccination posts are also open to receive non-perishable food donations. After collection, they will be distributed to charities and needy families affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The collection and distribution are part of a joint initiative of the City of João Pessoa and the State Government.

Vaccination locations and times this Saturday (11)

12+ with and without comorbidities – Gyms (8am to 12pm):

Oscar de Castro School (Cross of Arms)

Raimundo Nonato Batista School (Gramame)

Lieutenant Lucena Cultural Center (Mangabeira)

IFPB (Jaguaribe)

Luiz Augusto Crispim School (Bairro dos Ipês)

Violeta Formiga School (Mandacaru)

Sport Clube Cabo Branco (Miramar)

UFPB, access by HU (Castelo Branco)

Queen Mother Sanctuary (Airclub)

18+ without comorbidities – Gyms (8am to 12pm):

Anayde Beiriz Teacher School (Industry District)

Dom Helder Câmara School (Valentina)

Ivan Cantisani Gym (Tambiá)

Seraphic School of Nóbrega (Tambaú)

Shopping Mangabeira (also pedestrian)

Unipe (Cold Water)

Second dose – 8am to 12pm:

Fiep (Trenches)

Olívio Ribeiro Campos School (Banking)

Canon Mathias Freire School (Tower)