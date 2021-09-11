Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton Pay tribute to 9/11 victims at Ground Zero in New York

NEW YORK — US President Joe Biden participated this Saturday morning in a ceremony honoring the nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which complete two decades today.

At Ground Zero, where the World Trade Center (WTC) towers were located and a memorial was built, he and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton paid tribute to those killed in the attacks. All present held a minute of silence at 8:46 am (9:46 am GMT), at the time the first plane, hijacked by five of the 19 al-Qaeda terrorists involved in the attack, hit the North Tower of the WTC. The names of nearly 3,000 victims were read out at the solemn event, as it has been taking place every year.

Ground Zero in Manhattan, where the Twin Towers once stood, became a place of pilgrimage and homage to the dead. The two buildings were replaced by a tower, the new WTC, and a monument, a pool-shaped fountain whose walls act like waterfalls and are engraved with the names of 2,753 New York victims. The remaining 224 died in the attack on the Pentagon and in the fourth hijacked plane, which crashed in Pennsylvania on its way to the capital, Washington.





Time when the second tower of the World Trade Center (WTC) is hit by one of four commercial planes hijacked by terrorists on September 11, 2001; in the foreground, the Brooklyn Bridge. Two planes were launched against the towers, one against the Pentagon and the fourth, which was going to the White House, crashed in Pennsylvania. Photo: Sara K. Schwitek / Reuters United Airlines Flight 175, which ran from Boston to Los Angeles, flies toward the World Trade Center Twin Towers just before hitting the South Tower (left); he was the second plane to hit the complex, and there were five terrorists aboard Photo: Sean Adair / Reuters The North Tower of the World Trade Center was the first to be hit at 8:46 am on September 11, 2001. American Airlines Flight 11 was also hijacked by five terrorists on its way from Boston to Los Angeles Photo: Jeff Christensen / Reuters Smoke in the World Trade Center towers shortly after the attack; in total, 2,600 people died in the towers, 125 in the Pentagon, where the third plane was dropped, and 265 inside the four hijacked planes. Photo: Brad Rickerby / Reuters Photo footage taken from across the Hudson River in Jersey City, NJ, shows the World Trade Center’s first tower collapsing Photo: Ray Stubblebine / Reuters / Reuters The remaining World Trade Center tower dissolves into a cloud of dust and debris about half an hour after the collapse of the first twin tower, seen from New Jersey Photo: RAY STUBBLEBINE / Reuters Rescuers remove the mortally wounded New York Fire Department chaplain, Reverend Mychal Judge, from the wreckage of the World Trade Center Photo: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters People are seen in the North Tower windows on fire Photo: Jeff Christensen / Reuters Man walking in the street near the World Trade Center ash-covered bombing Photo: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters New York City firefighters fight flames in a neighboring building after World Trade Center buildings collapsed in New York Photo: STRINGER / Reuters US President George W. Bush (right) with Vice President Dick Cheney (left) and staff at the Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the attacks Photo: US National Archives / Reuters Firefighters pour water into the wreckage of the World Trade Center the day after the bombing Photo: Mike Segar / Reuters A week after al-Qaeda’s Osama bin Laden claimed responsibility for the bombings, a poster calling for his capture appears next to the attack site in New York. He became America’s number one enemy until he was killed in 2011 in Pakistan. Photo: Russell Boyce / Reuters – 18/9/2001 Aerial image shows World Trade Center ruins, more than two weeks after the attacks Photo: Brandon Brewer/US Coast Guard / Reuters – 26/9/2001 Vasantha Velamuri gets emotional at the memorial when she sees the name of her husband, Sankara Sastry Velamuri, who died in the attack on the World Trade Center Photo: POOL / Reuters – 11/9/2011

Shortly after the ground zero ceremony, Biden will travel Saturday to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 crashed into a field after passengers restrained the kidnappers and prevented another target from being hit. Finally, Biden will return to the Washington area to visit the Pentagon, the symbol of US military might that was pierced by another of the planes that were used as missiles that day. US presidents often travel to one of the three attack sites on the anniversary of September 11, but it is unusual to go to all three on the same day.

– The president felt it was important to visit each of these three places to mourn the lost lives, the sacrifices made in a day that affected millions of people across the country, but certainly many people in these communities – said the House spokeswoman yesterday White, Jen Psaki.

The ceremonies take place right after the end of the US-led war in Afghanistan, launched some 20 years ago against al-Qaeda, the terrorist network created by the Saudi Osama bin Laden that claimed the attacks in the US. The completion of the withdrawal of US troops took place on Aug. 30, months after the deadline set in an agreement signed in 2020 between then-President Donald Trump and the Taliban Afghan fundamentalist group.

Biden is not expected to make a statement at either site, but he released a video on Friday to express his condolences to the victims’ families and friends and highlight the national unity that followed the bombings. “It’s so hard. Whether it’s in the first year or the twentieth, children grew up without parents and parents suffered without children,” said Biden. The president highlighted the heroism that manifested itself in the days following the attacks. “We also saw something very rare: a real sense of national unity,” Biden said.

In the Ground Zero memorial are exposed a piece of the stairs through which some survivors managed to miraculously escape, pieces of the walls of the buildings transformed into a mass of rubble and steel beams twisted by the heat of the fire caused by the impact of the planes loaded with fuel, in addition to photographs of the victims.