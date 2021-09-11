Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton Pay tribute to 9/11 victims at Ground Zero in New York

NEW YORK — US President Joe Biden participated this Saturday morning in a ceremony honoring the nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which complete two decades today.
At Ground Zero, where the World Trade Center (WTC) towers were located and a memorial was built, he and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton paid tribute to those killed in the attacks. All present held a minute of silence at 8:46 am (9:46 am GMT), at the time the first plane, hijacked by five of the 19 al-Qaeda terrorists involved in the attack, hit the North Tower of the WTC. The names of nearly 3,000 victims were read out at the solemn event, as it has been taking place every year.
Ground Zero in Manhattan, where the Twin Towers once stood, became a place of pilgrimage and homage to the dead. The two buildings were replaced by a tower, the new WTC, and a monument, a pool-shaped fountain whose walls act like waterfalls and are engraved with the names of 2,753 New York victims. The remaining 224 died in the attack on the Pentagon and in the fourth hijacked plane, which crashed in Pennsylvania on its way to the capital, Washington.
Shortly after the ground zero ceremony, Biden will travel Saturday to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 crashed into a field after passengers restrained the kidnappers and prevented another target from being hit. Finally, Biden will return to the Washington area to visit the Pentagon, the symbol of US military might that was pierced by another of the planes that were used as missiles that day. US presidents often travel to one of the three attack sites on the anniversary of September 11, but it is unusual to go to all three on the same day.
– The president felt it was important to visit each of these three places to mourn the lost lives, the sacrifices made in a day that affected millions of people across the country, but certainly many people in these communities – said the House spokeswoman yesterday White, Jen Psaki.
The ceremonies take place right after the end of the US-led war in Afghanistan, launched some 20 years ago against al-Qaeda, the terrorist network created by the Saudi Osama bin Laden that claimed the attacks in the US. The completion of the withdrawal of US troops took place on Aug. 30, months after the deadline set in an agreement signed in 2020 between then-President Donald Trump and the Taliban Afghan fundamentalist group.
Biden is not expected to make a statement at either site, but he released a video on Friday to express his condolences to the victims’ families and friends and highlight the national unity that followed the bombings. “It’s so hard. Whether it’s in the first year or the twentieth, children grew up without parents and parents suffered without children,” said Biden. The president highlighted the heroism that manifested itself in the days following the attacks. “We also saw something very rare: a real sense of national unity,” Biden said.
In the Ground Zero memorial are exposed a piece of the stairs through which some survivors managed to miraculously escape, pieces of the walls of the buildings transformed into a mass of rubble and steel beams twisted by the heat of the fire caused by the impact of the planes loaded with fuel, in addition to photographs of the victims.