Joinville City Hall provides scheduling for the vaccination of adolescents aged 16 and 17

The City of Joinville expanded the coverage group for vaccination against Covid-19 and opened an appointment for adolescents between 16 and 17 years old. Vaccination will take place this Saturday, 11, from 1 pm.

On Friday, the 10th, the Joinville City Hall made 4,000 times available for scheduling the immunization of adolescents aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities or belonging to priority groups. As of this Saturday morning, 11, about 900 people had booked.

It will be considered the amount of doses that are still available at the time. The new schedule was opened due to low demand.

Scheduling will be made through the Joinville City Hall website. There are doses available for application between this Saturday 11th and Monday 13th at the Centerventos Cau Hansen and Tupy Immunization Centers.

To receive the vaccine, teenagers need to be accompanied by their father, mother or guardian. In addition, you must also present a photo identification document.

Service

When: saturday 11

Schedule: from 1 pm doses will be available for adolescents aged 16 and 17 years.

