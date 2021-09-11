Jojo Todynho travels with boyfriend and supposed breakup is unmasked

Jordana Gleise, known as Jojo Todynho, continues to love and the supposed end with the recent affair never existed. The carioca Márcio Felipe is traveling together with the funkeira and friends in common. According to Jornal EXTRA, the winner of A Fazenda 12 (Record), broke up with the boy when she discovered that he was also having an affair with the manicurist Izabelle Branquinho.

Second source exclusive of IN OFF, Márcio Felipe and Jojo Todynho were seen in Paraty, enjoying the city on the coast of Rio de Janeiro in an atmosphere of romance and are keen to show that they are together. The location chosen by the couple was recently the setting for Ilha Record, a paradisiacal reality show under the command of Sabrina Sato, who consecrated Any Borges as champion.

During an interview with the podcast Podpah, Jojo Todynho talked too much and confessed that she was dating: “I was going to get my eyelashes done and he was leaving the same building. It made me dizzy at the time. He looked like a closet, all dressed up in Flamengo. It was an exchange of looks and then I was hoping he would send me a direct on Instagram. He ordered and said: ‘Are you going to just watch?’”.

Without showing Márcio Felipe’s face, Jojo Todynho posted a video in Stories holding the boy’s hand inside a car. In another video, he made a mistake, reposted content containing the carioca’s profile on his Instagram profile. Even knowing that Márcio was having a relationship with another woman and staying with her, he excused the boy and decided to give him a second chance.

With negative repercussions, Jojo Todynho didn’t like her name tied to the fact that she was with a committed man. Izabelly Branquinho was revolted and did not like being labeled a lie, including publishing photos with Márcio Felipe in bed. Jordana then decided to make an official statement, completely out of patience.

“Do you think that I, Jordana, Jojo Todynho, need to be hanging around with other people? I never needed to sleep with anyone’s male! Even because, I have the man I want, whenever I want. Respect me. I don’t need to hang out with anyone’s male. Does the person walk with a billboard? I didn’t know ‘hangout’ was a boyfriend and I’m a single woman. I met the most worthy [Márcio] single“, finished the funkeira.

Márcio Felipe, nicknamed MF by Jojo Todynho, is already a sensation on the Tik Tok social network and leaves women hypnotized by his charm. Before assuming the carioca, the funkeira had already made a mystery about a “hottie” that “got” her in a good way and dances well. Before relating to the current one, the artist was with the football player Polidoro Júnior. The relationship ended when the beauty discovered that the boy was also with another.

In an interview with Balanço Geral, Izabelly Branquinho showed videos of Márcio Felipe lying with her and released audios of the boy apologizing: “Dude, I just ask your forgiveness, old man. It has nothing to do with fame, I don’t know what, this stuff. I ended up with her [Jojo] Yes! Sorry, I don’t even know what to say”.

