Joo Victor comments on the expectation of a possible duo with Raul Gustavo in a game against Atltico-GO

This Sunday, Corinthians visits Atlético-GO, at 6:15 pm, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. With Gil’s suspension, the match should feature a pair of original defenders in the team alvinegra: young João Victor and Raul Gustavo.

At a press conference this Friday morning, Timon holder João Victor commented on the expectation of sharing the defense with Raul, another great promise of the Corinthians defensive sector.

“The expectation is the best possible. I’ve played with Raul, not on base, but on professional and three-line. I believe it will be the first or second time and I believe that Raul is prepared to play a good game”, highlighted João Victor.

Gil’s possible replacement on Sunday completed 100 days without acting on that same Friday. Despite experiencing difficult moments outside the four lines, Raul had the support of his teammates and also the fans to move forward – in June, for example, the defender lost his unborn child.

“The whole group talks to Raul, he went through some delicate moments, as you know, but we are with him and he is prepared to play if the teacher chooses him. The group welcomed him and he will have the opportunity to take the field to give his best“, confided João, who still valued the substitutes for the alvinegra defense.

“Without a doubt (Gil) is a great defender, but regardless of who enters, whether Léo Santos, Xavier, Raul, they are players who will come in to make up for the lack and do the job. We’re going to have a great game to get out of there and get the three points,” he concluded.

