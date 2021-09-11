Kathryn Prescott, actress from Skins, is hospitalized in serious condition in the USA – Famous

Kathryn Prescott in Skins (photo: Disclosure) The actress Kathryn prescott, 30 years old, known for the series skins and 24 Hours: The Legacy, was run over by a cement truck and is hospitalized with serious injuries in the United States.

On Twitter, your twin sister, Megan, said the artist is alone in the hospital.

“I got the most terrible phone call I’ve ever received on Tuesday night. My sister was hit by a cement truck while crossing a highway in New York,” he wrote.

Second Megan, Kathryn He fractured his pelvis in two places, his legs, his left hand. The sister also said that she was almost paralyzed. Despite the seriousness, the medical team told the family that the actress is able to recover.

MeganYes, she is British, wants to visit her sister, but due to the restrictions of the pandemic, she cannot land in the country.

“I’m devastated. I’m vaccinated with both doses, I had a PCR test yesterday and I can fly now. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of my injuries. Kathryn and I’m willing to do anything to get to her as quickly as possible,” she said.

Through Instagram, Megan He thanked the fans for their help, but stressed that he doesn’t want to spend two weeks in quarantine to see his sister. “Please don’t try to call my sister, she’s exhausted from going in and out of surgeries. If you need to talk to her urgently, talk to me!”, he said.