Kim Jong-un appears slimmer in North Korea’s 73-year-old fashion show and draws attention from experts

PYONGYANG — During the parade for the 73rd anniversary of North Korea’s founding, it wasn’t just workers in protective gear, alluding to fighting the pandemic — rather than the traditional display of the country’s military power — who drew attention. Kim Jong-un also stood out for his appearance, and his change was noticeable both in the slimmer look and in a more energetic posture, in the opinion of experts consulted by the international press.

“His face is clearly thinner and he’s moving much more vigorously,” said Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, according to CBS. — Considering the political system of the North, where the supreme leader decides everything, Kim’s health is an extremely important security issue.



Event with Kim Jong-un did not feature ballistic missiles this time

The North Korean leader appeared at the event wearing a gray suit with a silver tie when the clock struck midnight on Thursday local time. Upon entering, he smiled broadly and greeted children in front of the audience waiting for him in Kim Il Sung Square, named after his grandfather, the country’s founder, in the capital Pyongyang. Then he took up his post on a porch to watch the parade.

“There were likely internal concerns that he was overweight, and it would have been important for Kim to allay those concerns and present himself as a healthy young leader who can do things,” said Park Won-gon.





According to “CBS”, most experts believe that your weight loss is more likely to be the result of a diet or exercise than the result of any health problems. As for the intention to lose weight, Park Won-gon believes that it may be linked to a political purpose, as the difficult relationship with the US would have caused Kim Jong-un a need to build an image of a young and vigorous leader.

Kim Jong-un at North Korea’s 73rd Anniversary Photo: KCNA / AFP

For the professor, this objective matches what was shown in the commemoration of the founding of the country, mainly due to the emphasis given to civil defense units focused on efforts to rebuild the economy and regions devastated by floods.

In the analysis of Yang Moo-jin, an expert in North Korean history, it is likely that Kim’s goal is to pass the image of a “normal statesman”, but he does not disregard that the weight loss is the result of a personal project.

“He’s also the husband and father of three children who are approaching 40 years old, so it’s no wonder he cares about his health,” Yang said, noting that the North Korean leader is known for drinking alcohol and smoking, while has a family history of heart problems.