Kindle will be updated with new interface and performance improvement

Amazon announced this Friday (10) the release of software update for the Kindle device with a focus on improving access to the homepage, library and current book. The update will arrive via internet in the coming weeks for internet-connected e-readers in the coming days.

According to the company, customers will be able to access the most used settings in just one touch, such as adjusting the screen brightness or activating airplane mode. With this, it will no longer be necessary to change screens or interrupt the reading to make adjustments, for example.

Promise is of better performance and optimized visual settings (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

The user interface is cleaner and has fewer elements on the screen, which gives an impression of better organization. The arrangement of functions, in general, hasn’t changed much, but it has brought new life to an old system familiar to users.

Access to device content has also been streamlined, with the promise of better navigation and faster responses to commands. Amazon plans to introduce by the end of the year some new filters, improved collection viewing, interactive scrollbar and sorting capabilities.

Version 5.13.7 will be released for Kindle from 8th generation, Kindle Paperwhite from 7th generation and Kindle Oasis.